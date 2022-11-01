ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program

Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future

In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH

