ideastream.org
Akron voters will soon decide on Issue 10, a permanent civilian police oversight board
Akron voters are considering Issue 10, a charter amendment that would create a civilian police oversight board. While city council already approved a different review board in September, Issue 10 would supersede this board and be permanently codified in the city’s charter. The nine-member board proposed in Issue 10...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
ideastream.org
Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program
Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
ideastream.org
Mayor Bibb hosts town hall on plans to reconnect Cleveland to the lakefront
Cleveland residents met with Mayor Justin Bibb and leaders of the North Coast Connector Project Thursday to share their ideas on the best way to improve access to the city’s lakefront, and ways to bridge the divide. The mayor’s town hall, the first in a series of open discussions...
ideastream.org
Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future
In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
Ohio’s abortion ban led to chaos, suffering, and worse health care, doctor says
Everything changed for the obstetrician — and for thousands of Ohio women and girls — on June 24 when the Dobbs decision was released.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would take $100 million of the federal dollars given to the state for the Recover Act and create the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Plan. Law enforcement agencies were asked to submit grants to the Office of Criminal...
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
City of Cleveland walks back curbside leaf pickup program, cancels it altogether
Despite announcing the upcoming leaf pickup program last week that was set to start on Nov. 8, the City of Cleveland has decided to cancel it before it kicked off.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
