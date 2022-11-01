Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud
DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods
After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
Detroit News
Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church
A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit
DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court in...
Activists slam Detroit for missing deadline to fund right to counsel for low-income renters
The city was supposed to begin providing free legal counsel for low-income residents facing eviction
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical report finds Porter Burks was shot 19 times by Detroit police
DETROIT – Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Porter Burks was struck by 19 of the 38 shots directed at him by Detroit police. Officials say that there were two shots to his head, six to his chest, five to his left arm and more. On Oct.2,...
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
Run of the Dead, UniverSoul Circus and comedy shows happening this weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a 5K and 10K run and walk to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southwest Detroit, and the UniverSoul Circus returns.
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
