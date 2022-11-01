ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods

After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church

A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit

DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court in...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes

Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
DETROIT, MI

