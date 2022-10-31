Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Wildcat football game moved to Thursday
Preparing for this week’s opponent, the Choctaw Yellowjackets, was going to be hard enough for the Ponca City Wildcats. Choctaw is 8-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6All. The task of getting ready has been made even more challenging as the game, which will be in Choctaw, has been moved from Friday to Thursday due to a forecast of heavy rain in the Oklahoma City area for Friday night. How good is…
Ponca City News
Women’s Soccer ends season in region finals
ENID, Oklahoma -- The #14 Northern Oklahoma College Women’s Soccer Team lost in the NJCAA Region 2 Finals to #3 Seminole State 5-2 in Enid last Saturday. The Mavs (15-32) in all likelihood ended their season although an at-large berth is a slight possibility. Jazmine Furra and Celeste Maldonado scored goals for the Mavs. NOC advanced to the final on Friday with a 1-0 win over Rose State. …
Ponca City News
Beverly Jean Taylor
Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
Ponca City News
Carl Francis Pierce
Carl Francis Pierce was born April 9, 1927, at Crisfield, KS, and was the firstborn child of Jacob A. and Daisy M. (Hacker) Pierce. He passed to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from Via Christi Village, Ponca City, OK, at the age of 95 years, 6 months, and 20 days.
pdjnews.com
Area lady wrestlers demolish in sport
Billings Junior Carla West recently placed first place in the 18U Division at the Monster Brawl in Harrah, Ok on Saturday, Oct. 29. Perry Lady maroon Sayben Owen recently earned All-American at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. She battled hard and earned a 6th place finish against some tough national level competition.
Journal Tribune
"Fire tax" sparks opposition from Ponca ahead of fiery Nov. 8 election
Black smoke filled the northern Oklahoma sky Oct. 22, hours after a wildfire swept across Pawnee and Noble counties. Some firefighters from the region were still on scene. On the back of one fire engine from Morrison were the words: “Thank you Noble County.”. Noble County, like several others...
News On 6
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
Ponca City News
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
okcfox.com
Police looking for man who stole over $100 worth of gas from Enid gas station
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is looking to identify a man and/or his vehicle after he stole gas from a mini mart. Police say this man stole more than $125 worth of gas from the Maine Street Mini Mart. The man was described to officers as...
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
nbc16.com
Police release bodycam footage from high-speed crash that killed 2 people
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who responded to a crash that killed two people and injured a third. **WARNING: The following video contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.**. The Stillwater Police Department said Luke House was driving a Ford...
