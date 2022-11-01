ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties

The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
MARION COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
myhorrynews.com

Person charged after pedestrian hit and killed outside Loris, near Tabor City

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night near Loris when they were hit by a four-door Buick around 8:37 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Buick going west on Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive went off the road to the left and hit a pedestrian who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road.
LORIS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy