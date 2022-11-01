Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
borderbelt.org
Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties
The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
MAXTON, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday afternoon airlifted a 15-year-old to a hospital after deputies say he was shot. Robeson County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did...
Fayetteville men facing break-in charges in 4 counties, sheriff’s office says
Two Fayetteville men accused of attempted murder in Robeson County have also been charged with breaking and entering in Harnett and Johnston counties.
foxwilmington.com
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
foxwilmington.com
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has...
WIS-TV
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
foxwilmington.com
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
myhorrynews.com
Person charged after pedestrian hit and killed outside Loris, near Tabor City
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night near Loris when they were hit by a four-door Buick around 8:37 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Buick going west on Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive went off the road to the left and hit a pedestrian who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm offense, marijuana trafficking
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for firearm and marijuana trafficking charges. 25-year-old Deandrez Robbins pled guilty earlier this week to Possession of Firearm as a Felon and Trafficking Marijuana. The North Carolina Department of Public...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
