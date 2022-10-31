Read full article on original website
Beverly Jean Taylor
Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
Area lady wrestlers demolish in sport
Billings Junior Carla West recently placed first place in the 18U Division at the Monster Brawl in Harrah, Ok on Saturday, Oct. 29. Perry Lady maroon Sayben Owen recently earned All-American at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. She battled hard and earned a 6th place finish against some tough national level competition.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Carl Francis Pierce
Carl Francis Pierce was born April 9, 1927, at Crisfield, KS, and was the firstborn child of Jacob A. and Daisy M. (Hacker) Pierce. He passed to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from Via Christi Village, Ponca City, OK, at the age of 95 years, 6 months, and 20 days.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Oklahoma football: Not a coincidence OU’s defensive decline started with Billy Bowman’s injury
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced last week that sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman’s return from injury would be sooner rather than later. “Sooner” actually came on Saturday at Iowa State as Bowman returned to the field for the first time since being injured on the opening kickoff in the TCU game. Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit returning the opening kickoff and did not return the rest of the game. Bowman’s injury was later described as a nagging knee injury.
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Po-Hi Plants for Teachers
A huge thank you to everyone that donated to the Po-Hi Plants for Teachers” initiative. Over 50 plants were given to teachers and staff at Ponca City High School at the beginning of the school year. Angela Buller, Po-Hi Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, said, “Plants release oxygen, which can help improve brain productivity. Plants also help clean the air.” Lynne Collenback, Po-Hi English…
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
