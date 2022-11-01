Chelsea Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga And Mateo Kovacic Injured

Chelsea have been handed a blow as Mateo Kovacic and Kepa Arrizabalaga are injured.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are heading into a week where their season could be defined with a massive game at the end against a brilliant Arsenal side. A win against the league leaders would be a statement, and on they need to make after recent results.

Mateo Kovacic has been carrying a calf injury, but has been pivotal to the team when he has played. That was never more evident than the game against Manchester United.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has the best save percentage in the Premier League, but Edouard Mendy may be about to win his spot back.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is injured for Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Bobby Vincent, Chelsea have been handed a double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Kepa have been not been in Chelsea training this morning.

The Blue's got good news yesterday as Kalidou Koulibaly returned to full team training after his injury against Brentford, but today is more bad news for Graham Potter, and a dillema he has to address.

Mateo Kovacic could be unavailable for Arsenal. IMAGO / PA Images

Kovacic has been vital to Chelsea in recent weeks, and his injury may force a complete shuffle of the midfield. Kepa has the best save percentage in the Premier League, but Edouard Mendy will come back into the team.

It will be interesting to see what Graham Potter does to change the team and react to the injuries, but the game against Arsenal is a massive game that the Blue's need to win.

Read More Chelsea Stories