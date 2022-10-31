Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Bryce Harper leads record five-homer barrage as Phillies beat Astros in Game 3, take 2-1 World Series lead
McCullers, pitching in his first World Series game since 2017, became the first pitcher in postseason history to give up five home runs in a game.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper puts Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home run vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning of Tuesday night's Game 3 of the World Series (GameTracker) in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance...
Baseball-Astros edge Phillies for 3-2 World Series lead
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Houston ace Justin Verlander finally got his first World Series victory and rookie Jeremy Pena delivered two RBIs as the Astros emerged with a gritty 3-2 road victory over the Phillies on Thursday to move one win away from a World Series championship.
2022 World Series: Phillies' Noah Syndergaard 'calm and relaxed' going into Game 5, manager says
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard will get the start in Game 5 as the team looks to bounce back from the Houston Astros tossing a no-hitter.
Comments / 0