The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO