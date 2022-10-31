ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies

The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
True Blue LA

MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win

The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Baseball-Astros edge Phillies for 3-2 World Series lead

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Houston ace Justin Verlander finally got his first World Series victory and rookie Jeremy Pena delivered two RBIs as the Astros emerged with a gritty 3-2 road victory over the Phillies on Thursday to move one win away from a World Series championship.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy