Ponca City, OK

Ponca City News

Wildcat football game moved to Thursday

Preparing for this week’s opponent, the Choctaw Yellowjackets, was going to be hard enough for the Ponca City Wildcats. Choctaw is 8-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6All. The task of getting ready has been made even more challenging as the game, which will be in Choctaw, has been moved from Friday to Thursday due to a forecast of heavy rain in the Oklahoma City area for Friday night. How good is…
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Women’s Soccer ends season in region finals

ENID, Oklahoma -- The #14 Northern Oklahoma College Women’s Soccer Team lost in the NJCAA Region 2 Finals to #3 Seminole State 5-2 in Enid last Saturday. The Mavs (15-32) in all likelihood ended their season although an at-large berth is a slight possibility. Jazmine Furra and Celeste Maldonado scored goals for the Mavs. NOC advanced to the final on Friday with a 1-0 win over Rose State. …
ENID, OK
pdjnews.com

Area lady wrestlers demolish in sport

Billings Junior Carla West recently placed first place in the 18U Division at the Monster Brawl in Harrah, Ok on Saturday, Oct. 29. Perry Lady maroon Sayben Owen recently earned All-American at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. She battled hard and earned a 6th place finish against some tough national level competition.
HARRAH, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Beverly Jean Taylor

Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
BLACKWELL, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

"Fire tax" sparks opposition from Ponca ahead of fiery Nov. 8 election

Black smoke filled the northern Oklahoma sky Oct. 22, hours after a wildfire swept across Pawnee and Noble counties. Some firefighters from the region were still on scene. On the back of one fire engine from Morrison were the words: “Thank you Noble County.”. Noble County, like several others...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

