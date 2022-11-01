Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
miltontimes.com
Milton High volleyball making strong push down the stretch
As the calendar heads into the later stages of October, the high school sports season inches closer to tournament time. Teams begin jockeying for seeding position and look to start peaking at the right moment, playing their best when playoffs start. Over the last few weeks, Milton High’s volleyball squad...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
hot969boston.com
Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?
The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
hometownweekly.net
Walpole High nurse has celebrity status
Those who make the choice to work in such an environment are not doing it for fame, or high salaries — they do it because they love their students and helping people. A living example of this would be Rachel Jackson, a school nurse at Walpole High. Nurse Jackson...
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
hot969boston.com
Boston’s Best For National Sandwich Day
National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.
The Swellesley Report
Budget challenges have Wellesley digging deep on Hardy Elementary School project
Wellesley public school and town officials recently posed with shiny shovels while doing the obligatory groundbreaking for the new Hunnewell Elementary School, projected to open in February of 2024. They might need to swap shovels for backhoes when the time comes for the new Hardy Elementary School ceremony, as the town finds itself digging deeper than it hoped to pay for this project, slated for completion in fall of 2024.
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
Eyewitness News
Minor injuries reported in Mansfield crash
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in Mansfield prompted a response from first responders on Wednesday morning. Police said it happened on Middle Turnpike near Bone Mill Road. They said minor injuries were reported. No other details were released.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Brookline High School classes canceled, 4 hospitalized due to chemical irritant
BROOKLINE – Two staff members and two students were hospitalized and classes were canceled for the day after a chemical irritant was released inside Brookline High School.It happened just before noon near a first-floor bathroom inside the school on Greenough Street.The Brookline Fire Department was ventilating the impacted area and monitoring the air quality. The area has since been cleared.In addition to the four people who were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, medical staff was also at the school to treat people who had minor symptoms. Brookline High School will be open on Friday. All extracurricular activities on Thursday will proceed as scheduled.
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Boston
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being struck by a car in the area of Mass Ave and Harrison Ave in Boston. According to the Boston Police Department, the car struck the individual shortly before 10:00 p.m. There was no information available on the nature of...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
quincyquarry.com
Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
