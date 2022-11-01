ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy