Michigan State University Libraries has recently announced that its Open Educational Resources Award Program is now accepting applications for the 2022–2023 academic year. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the OER Award Program provides financial support to instructors who are interested in adopting, adapting or creating open educational resources in their classrooms as an alternative to traditional learning materials. The OER Award Program comes out of the overarching OER Program that began at the MSU Libraries in fall 2019, which has since impacted 50,704 students and saved approximately $5 million in textbook costs.

14 HOURS AGO