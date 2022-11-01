Read full article on original website
Related
msu.edu
Michigan State University and USGS team up in state-federal partnership for fishery and wildlife science
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will host a new collaborative U.S. Geological Survey research unit focused on the overall advancement, conservation and protection of natural resources in Michigan and beyond. The Michigan Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit is a partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, Department...
msu.edu
Improvements proposed for East Lansing’s Valley Court Park
In June 2022, the City of East Lansing submitted a grant proposal to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for its Valley Court Park infrastructure project. The project would construct a permanent pavilion with public restrooms, storage and an accessible playground. Construction is planned for the spring of 2024. Valley Court...
msu.edu
2022's Michigan Collegiate Startup Challenge announces semifinalist teams
The Michigan Collegiate Startup Challenge announced the 20 semifinalist teams competing for the competition's $12,500 in total cash prizes. MCSC is Michigan's university-level business model competition specifically designed for student entrepreneurs across the state of Michigan. MCSC fosters entrepreneurship by encouraging students to commercialize their ideas. The event provides a forum where students develop skills by pitching their ideas and building entrepreneurial ventures.
msu.edu
Grand Ledge businesses see changes after COVID-19
Most businesses across Grand Ledge experienced both ups and downs as a result of the COVID-19 and a number of them are still viable after surviving changes brought on by the pandemic. Pam’s Pantry. Pam’s Pantry, a gourmet food store situated in Grand Ledge, has been open for twenty...
msu.edu
Grand Ledge to sell Wacousta; build new school
Grand Ledge Board of Education voted unanimously to allow Superintendent Bill Barnes to begin negotiations with Watertown Township on the potential sale of the Wacousta Elementary School building. Before the school district sells the old building, it will construct a new, upgraded Wacousta Elementary. The new school will be financed...
msu.edu
MSU Libraries’ Open Educational Resources Award Program opens for applications
Michigan State University Libraries has recently announced that its Open Educational Resources Award Program is now accepting applications for the 2022–2023 academic year. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the OER Award Program provides financial support to instructors who are interested in adopting, adapting or creating open educational resources in their classrooms as an alternative to traditional learning materials. The OER Award Program comes out of the overarching OER Program that began at the MSU Libraries in fall 2019, which has since impacted 50,704 students and saved approximately $5 million in textbook costs.
msu.edu
Lansing School Board votes to demolish, build new Mt. Hope
A $130-million bond was approved by voters to begin the demolition and rebuilding of four schools in the Lansing School District. One of these schools is the Mt. Hope STEAM school. The Mt. Hope STEAM school opened in 1949. There are now plenty of irreparable building issues, including no air...
msu.edu
PhD Career Training Platform | Set Up Your Account
All doctoral students and postdocs at MSU have access to the PhD Career Training Platform. We know that so many doctoral students and postdocs are worried about building meaningful and impactful careers. Through this platform, you have access to curriculum designed by experts to help you confidently job search in academia or beyond.
msu.edu
AT&T Excellence in Technology Award deadline extended
MSU IT Educational Technology has extended the submission deadline for the AT&T Excellence in Technology Awards to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. The AT&T awards are given to anyone who teaches a for-credit course who uses technology to support student success and enhance their teaching with impactful, accessible, and engaging practice. Anyone teaching a for-credit course at MSU is eligible to apply.
msu.edu
Art plays key role in Grand Ledge
Art has played a prominent role in the Grand Ledge community for many years. Bridge Street, the main street of Grand Ledge, is filled with art shops everywhere. Stephenie Lapp of Ledge Craft Lane explains how her store impacts the commuinty. “We’re a nonprofit run by a board of directors....
msu.edu
MSU Debate reaches elimination debates at Gonzaga University tournament
Michigan State University Debate reached elimination debates at the Jesuit Debates hosted by Gonzaga University last weekend. Tony Miklovis, a social relations and policy and international relations sophomore, and Joanna Gusis, a political theory and constitutional democracy freshman, reached the double octafinals after besting teams from the University of Minnesota, Emory University, Western Washington University and University of Texas at Dallas.
msu.edu
DeWitt High School club celebrates Socktober
DeWitt Gives Back celebrated the month of October differently. The new high school club held Socktober by accepting sock donations to be given to the homeless. The event was announced in a Facebook post. Club adviser Kelsey Droste established the club over the summer and has had a great turnout...
msu.edu
For the love of games: Esports at MSU
When esports arrived on MSU’s campus in 2016, it started with a group of college students that united under one idea: build a larger community rooted in the enjoyment of video games. That community became MSU’s Esports Club Association. Six years later, the ECA has more than 1,500 students and major university support.
msu.edu
MSU pediatric infectious disease expert discusses RSV, flu, COVID-19 in children
Hospitals around the country have reported an increase in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, RSV. Rebecca Schein is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MSU Health Care and an assistant professor in the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Rebecca Schein is a pediatric infectious...
Comments / 0