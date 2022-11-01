Read full article on original website
Paxlovid reduces risk of long Covid, Veterans Affairs study finds
Paxlovid, the antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, also reduces the risk of long Covid, according to a new study by researchers at the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The study, posted online as a preprint on Saturday, analyzed electronic records for more than...
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time will hurt our health, experts say
The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us again, an autumn tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries move their clocks backwards an hour in a sort of Groundhog Day trust fall. We’ll move them forward (again) next spring when governments put daylight saving back in place.
