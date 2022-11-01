LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.

