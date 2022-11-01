ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

These Richboro Inns Were Once Hot Spots for Locals and Visitors to the Area

Having been demolished and reconstructed decades ago, these two Bucks County inns were once the center of the community in a small town. The White Bear Hotel was once a very popular spot for visitors to Richboro, as well as for local residents. It sat in the middle of the town, where countless people came and went from the inn as they made their way through the area. Today, it has been known as the Spread Eagle Inn for some time.
RICHBORO, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia

This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication

Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting’s Florence Bruno is a 100-year-old Phillies fan and a TikTok sensation

NBC10’s Deanna Durante had a report on Florence Bruno of Plymouth Meeting who is a 100-year-old Phillies fan who recently went viral on TikTok. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

