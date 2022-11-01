Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Not Well at Oakwell
A Main Line estate — Oakwell — is central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Oakwell, in...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER BRIAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES PHILADELPHIA STREETS DEPARTMENT FALL LEAF DRIVE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Brian O’Neill announces that the Philadelphia Streets Department’s 2022 Fall Leaf Collection and Recycling Program is officially underway. The 2022 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, December 17, 2022. For the duration of the program, bagged leaf drop-off...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Holy Hell, They’re Already Decorating Center City for Christmas
Stop the madness. Plus, 78 degrees in the forecast and, of course, the shutout in South Philly. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PhillyBite
Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia
This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
Montgomery County street sign gets Phillies makeover — through Thursday, at least
You won’t find Houston Road in Lower Gwynedd Township during the World Series. It has been renamed Phillies Road, at the suggestion of 10-year-old resident Noah Beck.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication
Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting’s Florence Bruno is a 100-year-old Phillies fan and a TikTok sensation
NBC10’s Deanna Durante had a report on Florence Bruno of Plymouth Meeting who is a 100-year-old Phillies fan who recently went viral on TikTok. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
