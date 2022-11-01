Read full article on original website
randy pulliam
3d ago
are you freaking kidding me!!! I got 3 years in state penitentiary for driving while license revoked. Does anyone else see anything wrong with this picture, unreal
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman charged in Marion County Court with felony drug offense
A 57-year-old Ashley woman has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine. Felicia Tanner had originally been arrested on July 21st, but had been released at that time pending further investigation. So far no court date has been set on the new...
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
southernillinoisnow.com
Former Flora man facing drug induced homicide and meth delivery charges skips bond
A 53-year-old former Flora man has disappeared violating his release on bond on pending Class X drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine charges. Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip Givens filed a motion to revoke the $1.25-milllion bond of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26th after he allegedly removed his GPS monitor without permission and disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting vehicle in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — A 60-year-old man police named as a suspect last month in a shots-fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks of Carbondale in connection to an Oct. 11 shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
wrul.com
Newman Arrested On White County Warrant
On Friday, October 28th at around 2:15 PM, Deputy Brown went to 1349 Sycamore Street in Carmi for a warrant check on 35 year old Joshua Newman, who was wanted on an Original White County Warrant for Burglary and Retail Theft at Wal-Mart. An unknown female asked the Deputy to come in. Brown asked if Newman was home and she said he was out behind the house. He was given permission to go to the back and look. Newman was told of the warrant and that bond was $5,000, then taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held.
cilfm.com
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
cilfm.com
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
wjpf.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
wish989.com
Two West Frankfort Men Want to Become Franklin County’s Next County Clerk
BENTON – Franklin County is set to vote for a new County Clerk in Tuesday’s election. Newcomer Republican Kevin Wilson and Democrat John H. Gardner, Jr. – both of West Frankfort – are seeking to become County Clerk and replace Greg Woolard who is retiring after serving two terms.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person of interest
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in the case of a stolen credit card. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photos is asked to call...
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
cilfm.com
Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
$7,000 wire theft reported at solar field installation north of Sandoval
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of three new spools of wire from a construction site for a new solar farm on US 51 just north of Sandoval. The contractor on the project for GRNE Solar indicated each of the missing spools contained 450-feet of wire. The value of the wire was placed at $7,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
