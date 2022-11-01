Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Overnight lane closures scheduled in Warren County for pavement testing
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures in Warren County for pavement testing. According to ODOT, lane closures will be in place in the right lanes along Interstate 75 in...
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the Western Avenue/Findlay Street exit...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus at 7th and Walnut streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus at 7th and Walnut streets in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71/75 in Covington due to a disabled vehicle
COVINGTON, Ky. — The center lane is blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge because a truck ran out of gas, Thursday afternoon. The disabled vehicle was reported by police at 12:28...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the Ohio River, Thursday afternoon.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Police close ramp from I-71 in Norwood due to a crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — 806 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and the exit ramp has reopened. There has been no word about the extent of any injuries at this time. WLWT will keep you updated on any additional information that arrives. 6:52 a.m. The ramp from southbound...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Chesterdale Road in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Chesterdale Road in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Jackfrost Way in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Jackfrost Way in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park.
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger.
