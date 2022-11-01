ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Township, OH

WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the Western Avenue/Findlay Street exit...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close ramp from I-71 in Norwood due to a crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — 806 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and the exit ramp has reopened. There has been no word about the extent of any injuries at this time. WLWT will keep you updated on any additional information that arrives. 6:52 a.m. The ramp from southbound...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Chesterdale Road in Springdale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Chesterdale Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ERLANGER, KY

