Conway, SC

theappalachianonline.com

Mountaineers prepare for primetime showdown with Coastal Carolina

App State football travels to Conway, South Carolina for a matchup with Coastal Carolina Thursday night. “Our team is looking forward to going to Conway this Thursday night for a nationally televised game,” said head coach Shawn Clark. Last season, the Mountaineers upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina for the...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

CCU vs. App State: What you need to know for the game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/CCU Athletics) – The rivalry match-up between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on the Teal Turf will be in the national spotlight on Thursday night. The 7-1 Chanticleers will host the 5-3 Mountaineers at a sold-out Brooks Stadium, with kickoff being at 7:30...
CONWAY, SC
intermatwrestle.com

Appalachian State vs NC State Preview

(#17) Jarrett Trombley NCSU vs (#18) Caleb Smith App. State. Kicking the dual at 125 we have two Top-25 Ranked wrestlers, at #17 Jarrett Trombley from NC State and at #18 Caleb Smith of Appalachian State. With Jakob Camacho out due to injury, Trombley leads the Wolfpack at 125 to begin the season. Returning NCAA Qualifier Caleb Smith is back at the weight for the 2022-2023 season for the Mountaineers. Smith is coming back after a hot hand at NCAA's after scoring one of the largest upsets of the tournament by knocking off then #5 Patrick McKee of Minnesota. Smith kept the momentum going by Placing fifth and earning All-American Status at the U23 World Team Trials at 57kg. Trombley entered at the same weight also earning the All-American status taking 7th. Sadly, these two did not meet at the World Team Trials, but we get to kick off the season with an explosive matchup between the two.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
MyrtleBeachSC News

Donut Man purchased by California group

The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CCMF announces 3 more acts for 2023 festival, including Brooks & Dunn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced three more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced will headline alongside Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The headliner for the festival’s first night will also be announced later this month. CCMF...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multihousingnews.com

Buvermo Buys South Carolina Senior Housing Community

The firm is also planning a series of capital improvements at the property, which will reopen in early 2023. Buvermo Investments has completed its acquisition of The Grove at Coastal Grand, a four-story 194-unit active adult, senior living community located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Buvermo acquired the property, formerly called Inspire Coastal Grand, from Liberty Senior Housing for an undisclosed amount, according to CommercialEdge data. Following the acquisition, Buvermo will hire Greystar for property management duties and will conduct a series of capital improvements on the property, planning to reopen in January 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Brisket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

