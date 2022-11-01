Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
At least 5 injured when fans rush the field after Coastal Carolina win over Appalachian State
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five people were injured Thursday night when fans rushed the field after Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State, according to university spokesperson Jerry Rashid. Three people were taken to the hospital by EMS and two other people were treated and released at the stadium, Rashid said. “I just saw people […]
bcsnn.com
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Top Appalachian State in a Pivotal Sun Belt Match-Up, 35-28
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scored first to lead from start to finish in a 35-28 home win over Sun Belt Conference East Division foe Appalachian State on Thursday night at a sold-out Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Chanticleers outrushed the Mountaineers 192-88 for the contest and totaled 476 yards...
theappalachianonline.com
Mountaineers prepare for primetime showdown with Coastal Carolina
App State football travels to Conway, South Carolina for a matchup with Coastal Carolina Thursday night. “Our team is looking forward to going to Conway this Thursday night for a nationally televised game,” said head coach Shawn Clark. Last season, the Mountaineers upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina for the...
WMBF
CCU vs. App State: What you need to know for the game
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/CCU Athletics) – The rivalry match-up between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on the Teal Turf will be in the national spotlight on Thursday night. The 7-1 Chanticleers will host the 5-3 Mountaineers at a sold-out Brooks Stadium, with kickoff being at 7:30...
intermatwrestle.com
Appalachian State vs NC State Preview
(#17) Jarrett Trombley NCSU vs (#18) Caleb Smith App. State. Kicking the dual at 125 we have two Top-25 Ranked wrestlers, at #17 Jarrett Trombley from NC State and at #18 Caleb Smith of Appalachian State. With Jakob Camacho out due to injury, Trombley leads the Wolfpack at 125 to begin the season. Returning NCAA Qualifier Caleb Smith is back at the weight for the 2022-2023 season for the Mountaineers. Smith is coming back after a hot hand at NCAA's after scoring one of the largest upsets of the tournament by knocking off then #5 Patrick McKee of Minnesota. Smith kept the momentum going by Placing fifth and earning All-American Status at the U23 World Team Trials at 57kg. Trombley entered at the same weight also earning the All-American status taking 7th. Sadly, these two did not meet at the World Team Trials, but we get to kick off the season with an explosive matchup between the two.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
wpde.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Donut Man purchased by California group
The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
CCMF announces 3 more acts for 2023 festival, including Brooks & Dunn
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced three more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced will headline alongside Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The headliner for the festival’s first night will also be announced later this month. CCMF...
multihousingnews.com
Buvermo Buys South Carolina Senior Housing Community
The firm is also planning a series of capital improvements at the property, which will reopen in early 2023. Buvermo Investments has completed its acquisition of The Grove at Coastal Grand, a four-story 194-unit active adult, senior living community located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Buvermo acquired the property, formerly called Inspire Coastal Grand, from Liberty Senior Housing for an undisclosed amount, according to CommercialEdge data. Following the acquisition, Buvermo will hire Greystar for property management duties and will conduct a series of capital improvements on the property, planning to reopen in January 2023.
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach mayors endorse McMaster for re-election
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The mayors of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both endorsed Gov. Henry McMaster for re-election, according to a news release from the McMaster campaign. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley were among more than a dozen mayors statewide to endorse McMaster, according to […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
live5news.com
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - When investigators discovered Brittanee Drexel’s body in May of 2022, documents show a nose ring, contact lens and long hair were found among the remains. In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York, who...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
BEACH BITES: Brisket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
Comments / 1