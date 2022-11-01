ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

gradickcommunications.com

Carrollton Educator Receiving Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year’s winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
CARROLLTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders

Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
COBB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff status in limbo

Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M

A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
COBB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE

