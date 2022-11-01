Read full article on original website
Carrollton Educator Receiving Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year’s winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner Counties
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. The DHS source says the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
Sheriff Babb: Thieves stole $162,194 from 36 church mailboxes across Fayette; 6 of 17 suspects arrested
Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have uncovered a ring of thieves from Texas that stole checks from 36 churches in Fayette County, and from churches across 14 states. With six now in custody, the checks stolen from Fayette County totaled $162,192, while the total from the multi-state haul was $1.5 million.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about 'Good ol' Boy' sheriffs
Sheriff status in limbo
Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been found guilty of extorting a county vendor....
Man gets life in prison for string of 2018 armed robberies in Cobb
A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his involvement in a string of armed robberies in Cobb County in 2...
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
Metro area contractor frustrated about growing reports of theft from work sites
ATLANTA — Contractors doing work on local high schools say thieves are ripping them off. Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at Booker T. Washington High School, where one of the thefts occurred. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Marcus Miles says a...
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
Fayette County teacher experiences thrill of Blue Angels flight
Christy Todd is Fayette County's 2022 Teacher of the Year. She was a passenger in the cockpit of a fighter jet before a weekend airshow in Peachtree City.
District Attorney’s Office Declines To Prosecute Man Accused in 2021 Shooting Death in Villa Rica
The Coweta Judicial Circuit’s Office of the District Attorney said Tuesday they will not prosecute a man accused in the April 23, 2021 shooting death of a 33-year old Temple man. According to documents shared with WLBB Radio, the DA’s office believes there is not sufficient evidence to challenge the defendant’s claim of self-defense.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout with No. 3 Georgia...
