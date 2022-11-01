Police say a 12-year-old Rootstown Township boy may be behind numerous telephone threats made to three area school districts and possibly more in recent weeks. "We've got an individual, a 12-year-old boy, that we've spoken to. We've seized some of his computers. He assisted us in our investigation," said Ravenna Police Capt. Jake Smallfield. "He did admit to making the phone calls and he actually pointed to another school system that he called that we were not aware of ... he was cooperative with us."

RAVENNA, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO