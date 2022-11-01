Read full article on original website
Police: Rootstown boy, 12, believed responsible for 'swatting' multiple school districts
Police say a 12-year-old Rootstown Township boy may be behind numerous telephone threats made to three area school districts and possibly more in recent weeks. "We've got an individual, a 12-year-old boy, that we've spoken to. We've seized some of his computers. He assisted us in our investigation," said Ravenna Police Capt. Jake Smallfield. "He did admit to making the phone calls and he actually pointed to another school system that he called that we were not aware of ... he was cooperative with us."
State officials announce crackdown on 183 Gangster Bloods gang
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced charges Thursday against 17 members of the alleged 183 Gangster Bloods including two gang members from Athens. Joining Carr at a news conference in Atlanta to announce the indictments was Gov. Brian Kemp, who praised the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and other agencies for the investigation.
More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered a financial hardship...
