WALA-TV FOX10

Bourbon by the Bay 2022

Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Boots & BBQ Barn Bash

The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a possible carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police received the call about the incident around 7:30 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get details and will have more information once it becomes available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Railfest 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storms are likely for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix

I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about Dementia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about Dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians. Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning. Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL

