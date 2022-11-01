Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s on tap? Oyster City Brewing Company debuts Tuesday release schedule and November events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Oyster City Brewing Company is gearing up for a big November. You can blow your own beer glass the week of Thanksgiving. How cool is that?. Also, they want the public to know that all new brews will be released on Tuesday’s moving forward. Click...
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a possible carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police received the call about the incident around 7:30 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get details and will have more information once it becomes available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down. Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms are likely for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
WKRG
Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10, Rouses Markets, New Orleans Saints, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up for food drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive. You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about Dementia
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about Dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians. Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning. Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Comments / 0