AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO