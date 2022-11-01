Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.

3 DAYS AGO