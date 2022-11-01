ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Another close encounter with large shark in the waters off Pacific Grove

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkVlO_0iuGhzMj00

Paddleboarder, dog safe after shark attack off Pacific Grove 00:39

PACIFIC GROVE --  For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.

Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.

Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.

The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.

Signs will be posted to notify the area of the shark encounter and the access to the coast will remain open as per California State Park protocols.

Back In August, a Monterey County man and his dog escaped injury after being attacked by a shark while paddleboarding off the coast.

According to police, the man and dog were paddleboarding about 150 yards from the Lovers Point Pier in Pacific Grove around 11:30 a.m. when they encountered the shark.

Police said the shark swam underneath the paddleboard and turned, before biting the board.

The man, identified as a Pacific Grove resident, and dog were thrown off the board. Following the attack, the pair were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore.

In June, a swimmer -- 62-year-old Steve Bruemmer -- wasn't quite as fortunate. At 10:35 a.m. on June 22 he was swimming about 150 yards off Lovers Point when a great white shark ripped into his leg.

"I was just gliding through the water looking at the sea grasses and the sea stars," he said in a Youtube video released as he was recovering at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas in July. "I was about 150 yards from being done near the beach when — just wham! I don't even know exactly what happened, but, well it turns out I was bit ferociously by a shark right across my thighs and my abdomen."

"It grabbed me and pulled me up, and then dove me down in the water," added Bruemmer, a retired IT specialist at Monterey Peninsula College. "Then of course it spit me out. I'm not a seal. It's looking for a seal. We're not their food. It spit me out and it was looking at me, right next to me. I thought it could bite me again so I pushed it with my hand and I kicked at it with my foot and it left. I got myself back to the surface and started yelling for help."

Severely bleeding and yelling for help after the attack,  Bruemmer was rescued by paddleboarders and a surfer in the area who got him to the beach and gave him medical aid until first responders arrived

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.

Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts

After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

West Nile virus leads to death of Santa Clara County resident

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday. The resident lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. No other details about the death were released in a brief statement posted Wednesday on the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health website. As of Oct. 27, seven deaths from West Nile virus had been reported in California this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather, and often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active. Most people who are infected have mild or no symptoms. More than 100 people in the United States die every year from complications that arise from the virus, health officials said. More information on the virus is available at https://westnile.ca.gov/faq . 
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey

An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
MONTEREY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

First cold snap of season means busy time for home heating technicians

It's been a wild weather day in the Bay Area with hailstorms, rumbles of thunder and brief heavy downpours. Now the Bay Area is in for a cold night ahead with some of the coldest temperatures so far of the season. There is a frost advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday for the North Bay interior valleys."You know it's cold when the cat over there is curled up in a bun!" said homeowner Sue Kauer.Kauer and her cat named Kitty are already feeling the temperatures drop, even inside their San Jose home. "Oh my goodness, so when the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Farmland vs. families? Rancor over Watsonville's future divides along lines of age, equity, an agrarian ideal

For the longtime Watsonville folks who support Measure Q, which would keep the urban limit line as it is for two more decades, Pajaro Valley soil is not something worth messing with, imperfections and all. Those among the younger, more diverse population who support Measure S believe the city's affordability crisis might require more flexibility for growth over that span. Will young voters turn out for S? Will Q supporters convince enough voters there is a real fear of "sprawl" and of Watsonville "turning into San Jose"?
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.

A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One victim injured in North Main Shooting, Rancho San Juan High School lifts lockdown

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 5:19 PM: Salinas Police have arrested three suspects near Rancho San Juan High School in relation to the North Main shooting. Police at the scene said the suspects were arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was shot once and transported to Natividad Medical The post One victim injured in North Main Shooting, Rancho San Juan High School lifts lockdown appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Santa Cruz Manresa Bread “Mini Shop” to Open Nov. 7

November 1, 2022 – Head baker and partner in the steadily rising Manresa Bread empire, Avery Ruzicka, admits that opening three new outlets in a single year has been quite an undertaking. “It is such a lot!” she says, “We opened Palo Alto in April, and the Los Gatos flagship has taken over a year of planning. I’m relieved to have that open, and very excited for the Santa Cruz store! COVID really impacted the supply chain, but things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to.”
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
96K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy