A.V. Club
Holiday movie preview: 11 burning questions about Avatar, Wakanda, Whitney Houston, Will Smith, and much more
Summer is for blockbusters, but winter is when things get really interesting at the movies. Especially this year, which offers up a season packed with long-awaited sequels, Oscar-hungry prestige dramas, and megawatt stars. At The A.V. Club we have plenty of burning questions about these year-end projects. Like which massive special effects extravaganza will claim the box office crown. Whether audiences are open to another historical drama loaded with A-listers after the Amsterdam debacle. And if Jennifer Lawrence can recapture her award-winning ways. So get yourself prepped for Hollywood’s big finish to 2022. The questions, and maybe even some answers, await.
A.V. Club
Theo James to star in Netflix version of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 action-comedy The Gentlemen was basically the definitive Guy Ritchie movie, with a bunch of famous people doing wacky/brutal criminal stuff while being (mostly) very Bri’ish and making quips and wearing suits. It was the kind of movie that, had it gotten better reviews, could be accurately described as “roit propah.” But it was reasonably fun anyway, and it hinted at an overly complex universe of high-level British pot dealers and social media clout-seeking criminal kids—like John Wick but everyone is kind of annoying and they say boot and lorry and… Tesco. They’re British, you get it.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Cousins pull out all the stops to gain dying aunt's fortune in new dark comedy 'The Estate'
In the new movie "The Estate," nieces and nephews come out of the woodwork when they hear their rich old aunt is not long for this world. They'll use every trick in the book to find access to what she is leaving behind.
A.V. Club
"Weird Al" Yankovic talks about his biopic spoof, "alpha-nerd" Daniel Radcliffe, and dealing with the "Devil's squeezebox"
Michael Jackson stole “Eat It” from Weird Al Yankovic and reinvented it as “Beat It.” Weird Al dated Madonna and they wound up on a wacky adventure that involved Pablo Escobar. That and more happens—brilliantly, hysterically, and with just the tiniest grain of truth getting in the way—in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, the high-energy, frizzy-haired guy who plays the accordion, performs a mean polka, and has entertained a couple of generations of fans with parodies of hit songs, is the subject of a biopic. Only, Weird pulls a fast one, spoofing the biopic genre.
A.V. Club
The 20 best Arrowverse characters ranked
With the cancellation of Stargirl on Monday by The CW, it’s now official: the Arrowverse is dead. The superhero franchise will end with The Flash’s ninth and final season, which is set to air starting in January 2023. The interconnected series dominated The CW for a decade, ultimately encompassing seven standalone shows and nine crossover events. (Yes, Stargirl takes place on a parallel earth, but several characters from the show appeared in the Crisis crossover, so we’re counting the series as part of the ‘Verse.)
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza joins WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Halloween isn’t over just yet. Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety. While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details...
A.V. Club
Doing "alpha-nerd stuff" in front of Rihanna may have landed Daniel Radcliffe the lead in Weird
Want to catch Weird Al Yankovic’s attention in such a profound way he keeps your name in the back of his mind for years until the time comes to cast his biopic, Weird? Just do some nerdy shit on live TV in front of Rihanna. As Yankovic tells The A.V. Club’s Ian Spelling in a new interview, that’s what closed the deal for Daniel Radcliffe.
Lopez vs. Lopez: Did George & Mayan Lopez Win You Over With NBC Debut?
Your feelings about NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez may hinge on how much you enjoyed George Lopez’s first semi-autobiographical comedy. It’s been 20 years since that self-titled series premiered on ABC, where it ran for six seasons, then went on to find even greater success in syndication. (Show of hands: How many of you discovered the series via Nick at Nite circa 2007?) As you’ll recall, much of the original show’s conflict stemmed from George’s resentment towards his neglectful, alcoholic mother Benny. The new show, which premiered Friday, feels like a less polished version of its predecessor — only this time, it’s George’s...
A.V. Club
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
A.V. Club
The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show
A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
A.V. Club
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
A.V. Club
Tarantino confirms he'll never make a Marvel movie: "I'm not a hired hand"
Quentin Tarantino’s got a new book coming out—Cinema Speculation, a non-fiction deep dive into his favorite films that sounds like pretty much exactly what you’d expect from Tarantino tackling that particular topic, for good or ill—which means that we’ve also got a whole new crop of Quentin Tarantino interviews to get through, too. That includes, unsurprisingly, the writer-director’s take on the dominant blockbuster form of the day, the omnipresent, inescapable superhero movie, which he talked about recently with The Los Angeles Times.
A.V. Club
Don’t worry, Donald: Dan Harmon says Donald Glover “down to clown” in Community movie
If there was ever a time to drop the phrase “down to clown,” it’s at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast. And who better than Dan Harmon to seize the opportunity when asked whether or not Donald Glover would be returning for the Community movie? “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said during the keynote conversation. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”
A.V. Club
Why Squid Game's success makes Lee Jung-jae "hugely sad"
Squid Game was a serious sensation, a critically acclaimed crossover hit, a pop culture punchline, and a ready-made Halloween costume all rolled into one. It was also, remember, a dystopian horror full of prescient commentary on capitalism. Like The Hunger Games before it, Hollywood frequently misses the point (or perhaps proves it) by gleefully buying into the entertainment value of bloodsport. But star Lee Jung-jae has definitely not forgotten the Netflix series’ message.
A.V. Club
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
A.V. Club
Dana Carvey’s son inspired Fred Armisen’s Saturday Night Live sketch “The Californians”
Fred Armisen has a few all-time classic Saturday Night Live sketches, including the much beloved “Californians” sketch. The inspiration behind the premise of that recurring bit is pretty straightforward (Californians do be talking about their highways), but Armisen has now revealed a deeper SNL connection on Dana Carvey’s podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade (via Entertainment Weekly).
A.V. Club
God Of War Ragnarök is a late, but strong, contender for the best game of 2022
As its sequel arrives next week, on November 9th, we’re forced to reflect: The concept behind 2018's God Of War revival was, on the face of it, always a ludicrous one. What if Kratos, God Of War, the most platonically stunted adolescent in all of video gaming, grew up? What if a snarling, tattooed engine for over-the-top mythological violence, asinine sex minigames, and all-purpose teen rage grunts became an actual person?
A.V. Club
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
A.V. Club
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
