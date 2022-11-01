Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2324 Second Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for an 11-story residential building at 2324 Second Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Located between East 119th and East 120th Streets, the lot is near the 116th Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Chicago-based Lakshmi Capital Management LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
540 Hudson Street’s Brick Façade Nears Completion in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
Façade work is nearing completion on 540 Hudson Street, a seven-story residential building in Greenwich Village. Designed by BKSK Architects and developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate, the 63-foot-tall structure will yield 19 units spread across 48,535 square feet and 6,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and cellar. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is also addressed as 111 Charles Street and is located at the corner of Hudson and Charles Streets.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 9-24 Main Avenue in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 9-24 Main Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architect and developed by Ravi Patel, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330. All new leases also get one month free rent.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 500 Main Street in Downtown New Rochelle
Construction is now underway at 500 Main Street, the site of a 26-story mixed-use tower in New Rochelle. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates and developed by BRP Companies and the Urban Investment Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the downtown project will yield 620,000 square feet with 477 rental apartments, a church, retail space, and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
New York YIMBY
Developers, City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of 425 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, The Bronx
Developers, New York City officials, and community leaders recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story affordable housing property in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and local non-profit group MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 300,000-square-foot structure will yield 277 affordable apartments, an educational facility, a health clinic, a supermarket, and a community cultural space.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3027 West 21st Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 23-story mixed-use building at 3027 West 21st Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located between Surf Avenue and the Coney Island Boardwalk, the lot is within walking distance of the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Jesus Rosado of Istar Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1686 Weeks Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1686 Weeks Avenue, a six-story residential building in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ADB Associates and developed by Israel Frankel of Isra Holdings, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,360 to $156,130.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900
If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
therealdeal.com
iStar plans oceanfront development in Coney Island
Who’s afraid of Coney Island? Evidently, not iStar. The real estate investment trust, led by Jay Sugarman, has filed a new building application to replace a parking lot with a 217,000-square-foot building along the Brooklyn neighborhood’s famous boardwalk. If approved, the 23-story development would put 282 apartments next to the Coney Island Amphitheater and a block from the Atlantic Ocean.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
Commercial Observer
Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023
Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment
This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs
Before last week, Citi bike members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Despite continued community opposition, MTA awards contract for Staten Island Railway monopole plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite repeated and continued opposition from the community. On Wednesday, agency officials provided Community Board 3 with an update on the project to replace the existing radio system used...
Sand Hills Express
A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says
On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
