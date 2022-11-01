ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2324 Second Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for an 11-story residential building at 2324 Second Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Located between East 119th and East 120th Streets, the lot is near the 116th Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Chicago-based Lakshmi Capital Management LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY

540 Hudson Street’s Brick Façade Nears Completion in Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Façade work is nearing completion on 540 Hudson Street, a seven-story residential building in Greenwich Village. Designed by BKSK Architects and developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate, the 63-foot-tall structure will yield 19 units spread across 48,535 square feet and 6,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and cellar. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is also addressed as 111 Charles Street and is located at the corner of Hudson and Charles Streets.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 9-24 Main Avenue in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 9-24 Main Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architect and developed by Ravi Patel, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330. All new leases also get one month free rent.
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 500 Main Street in Downtown New Rochelle

Construction is now underway at 500 Main Street, the site of a 26-story mixed-use tower in New Rochelle. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates and developed by BRP Companies and the Urban Investment Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the downtown project will yield 620,000 square feet with 477 rental apartments, a church, retail space, and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
New York YIMBY

Developers, City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of 425 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Developers, New York City officials, and community leaders recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story affordable housing property in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and local non-profit group MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 300,000-square-foot structure will yield 277 affordable apartments, an educational facility, a health clinic, a supermarket, and a community cultural space.
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3027 West 21st Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a 23-story mixed-use building at 3027 West 21st Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located between Surf Avenue and the Coney Island Boardwalk, the lot is within walking distance of the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Jesus Rosado of Istar Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1686 Weeks Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1686 Weeks Avenue, a six-story residential building in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ADB Associates and developed by Israel Frankel of Isra Holdings, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,360 to $156,130.
brickunderground.com

5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900

If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
therealdeal.com

iStar plans oceanfront development in Coney Island

Who’s afraid of Coney Island? Evidently, not iStar. The real estate investment trust, led by Jay Sugarman, has filed a new building application to replace a parking lot with a 217,000-square-foot building along the Brooklyn neighborhood’s famous boardwalk. If approved, the 23-story development would put 282 apartments next to the Coney Island Amphitheater and a block from the Atlantic Ocean.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
Commercial Observer

Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023

Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment

This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Sand Hills Express

A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says

On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
