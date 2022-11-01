Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
West Falls Church developers will detail plans at meeting this month
If the proliferation of major developments planned around the West Falls Church Metro station is making your head spin, an upcoming community meeting may provide some clarity. The developers seeking to redevelop the Metro station property and expand Virginia Tech’s nearby Northern Virginia Center campus will present their proposals and answer questions at an informational meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
tysonsreporter.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4
The weekend is almost here. Before you prepare to turn back the clock on Sunday (Nov. 6) or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories...
tysonsreporter.com
McLean Citizens Association warns FCPS student enrollment estimates might miss the mark
Fairfax County Public Schools might be underestimating future overcrowding in the Tysons area, a new report from the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) says. FCPS typically forecasts enrollment over the next five years in its annual Capital Improvement Program (CIP). A breakdown of that report alongside analysis of the county’s proffers — developer contributions required to offset the impact of new projects on local infrastructure — suggests higher future population counts in the Tysons area than what FCPS is predicting.
tysonsreporter.com
Here’s where Santa will appear in Tysons this holiday season
Santa Claus is coming to Tysons this November, giving kids plenty of time to put in their gift requests for Christmas. Tysons Corner Center announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that Santa will arrive on Nov. 11 for photo sessions at the mall’s Fashion Court, located on the first floor of the Nordstrom wing.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna Police lets officers grow out beards for cancer research fundraiser
Male police officers in the Town of Vienna will forgo shaving razors this November for a second consecutive year. Starting yesterday through Nov. 30, Chief Jim Morris has suspended the Vienna Police Department’s usual prohibition against facial hair to support its “Grow & Give” fundraising campaign, which aims to increase awareness and money for prostate cancer research.
tysonsreporter.com
The Nose That Knows: Decisions, decisions and an alluring recommendation
This sponsored column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Experience Arrowine’s Tastings & Events. Have a question? Email [email protected]. I’m trying not to bore you by getting...
