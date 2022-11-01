ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Facebook has a special portal for government officials to request user content be throttled or suppressed for vaguely defined disinformation, report says

Facebook built a special portal for government officials to request user content be throttled or suppressed. Content about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice, and US support for Ukraine has been targeted. Though much of the DHS initiative to address disinformation remains unknown to the American public, the...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Ars Technica

Massive pandemic relief fraud has Congress eyeing digital IDs

When the US government began offering financial aid to Americans struggling to cope with a pandemic-fueled economic collapse in 2020, the Department of Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation urged Americans to be ever more vigilant about their personal information. COVID-19 scams seemed to be everywhere, and for government agencies, it became difficult to ensure that all the money it was sending out actually made it to the citizens most in need of aid—and not into the hands of bad actors.
KTVZ

TikTok makes clear European data can be accessed by China-based employees

TikTok updated its privacy policies for European users on Tuesday, adding explicit disclosures that personal data from the app may be viewed by employees in China. The update aligns with what TikTok executives have said publicly. But the addition reflects the intense scrutiny TikTok has faced over its international data flows.
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Selling Twitter Verification Is a Bad Idea

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Who gets Twitter's highly coveted blue checkmark has always been a contentious topic. While Twitter has traditionally offered verification to individuals "of note", there is no clear definition of who fits this profile and who doesn't.
The Hill

Biden’s National Security Strategy reinforces tech decoupling and increased regulatory focus

The recently released National Security Strategy sets forth the Biden administration’s approach to a changing world at an inflection point providing a roadmap for the administration and for Congress. The administration’s national security priorities largely echo those of past administrations, but they diverge with their focus on a “modern industrial and innovation strategy” that promises deep use of industrial and economic tools to create a bulwark against autocracies like Russia and China. The resulting message is clear: The administration’s national security goals are inherently tied to, and will necessarily impact, a broad swath of American companies.
WASHINGTON STATE
makeuseof.com

How to Open the Local Security Policy in Windows 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Local Security Policy is a powerful tool that lets you control various security settings on your Windows 11 computer. But do you know how to access this utility?

Comments / 0

