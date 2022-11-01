Read full article on original website
Bail set at $2 million in connection to the death of daughter's boyfriend
(Brainerd, MN)--A central Minnesota dad’s bail has been set at $2 million after prosecutors accuse him of “executing” his daughter’s boyfriend. He then allegedly buried him in a makeshift grave. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Lee Laflex, 45, of Brainerd, has been charged with second-degree...
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
