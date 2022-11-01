ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police say there is an uptick in Fed Hill robberies

Baltimore City police are warning about an uptick in robberies in Federal Hill in recent days. Southern District police said the robberies have been occurring mostly during the evening hours. They're urging people who live and visit that area to remain alert and be observant, looking for signs of potential...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Family speaks on possible motive in Parkville gas station killing

The family of a man killed at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.Niquita Gilliam, Baker's godmother, is hoping and praying police get a break in the investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore Veterans Day Parade to make its return

There's another sign of normalcy returning to Baltimore City since the appearance of COVID-19. Mayor Scott said the Veterans Day Parade is coming back for the first time since the pandemic started. It will take place on Nov. 11, starting at the Washington Monument at noon, heading down Charles Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

2 dead in separate overnight shootings in Baltimore

Two fatal shootings happened in the city late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. On Nov. 2, officers located an unresponsive 32-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of East Preston Street. He was pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Around 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police investigating quadruple shooting in south Baltimore

City police are searching for the gunman in a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night. Police say that officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old female who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

4 males arrested for multiple car thefts within Howard County

Howard County police have charged four males between the ages of 17 and 19 for stealing 16 vehicles in the months of February through July of 2022. The thefts occurred in Laurel, Elkridge, Hanover and neighboring jurisdictions, according to reports. Detectives allege that the suspects worked together to steal vehicles...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City's new police districts take shape for the first time in 60 years

Baltimore City has new police districts for the first time in 60 years. City leaders and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison signed the new maps in the city's Hamilton neighborhood. The maps reunite 18 neighborhoods previously divided by police districts. The commissioner said the maps came from a data-driven approach...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 people arrested for 'multiple commercial burglaries' in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police announced the arrests of three people who are charged with multiple burglaries. After an initial inquiry regarding multiple ATM thefts, Detective Trae Corbin said the three people "are believed to be responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County." It's not clear where or when...
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City Council considers whether to expand Group Violence Reduction Strategy

Talks are underway on whether to expand a crime-fighting program in Baltimore and whether it's working. Witnesses to a drive-by quadruple shooting Tuesday night in west Baltimore told the 11 News I-Team the victims were targeted. "I make no illusions to the fact I am in a high-drug and high-violence...
WBAL Radio

Police charge woman with attempted murder in shooting at Royal Farms

Baltimore City police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a man in grave condition. City police said detectives arrested Kanisha Spence, 43, of Baltimore, on Sunday without incident, charging her with attempted second-degree murder. Police said they believe the shooting started as some kind...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two Baltimore brothers arrested in drug trafficking ring

The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of two brothers for running a drug ring on the southwest side. Brian Mallory, 35, and Dorian Mallory, 33, were arrested after police launched an investigation they say was in response to recent violence in that part of the city. The two...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

New controversy arises with Syed release

There's a new controversy over the reasons why the City State's Attorney's Office moved to have Adnan Syed freed from prison. The Baltimore Banner obtained a handwritten interview note penned more than two decades ago by Kevin Urick, one of the prosecutors who helped put Syed behind bars. The City...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
WBAL Radio

Biden to visit Maryland in voting effort

President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7 to headline a voting effort. Biden will participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee. Several top democrats running for offices around the state are also expected to attend. This report will be updated.
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

Carroll County institutes more polling place security following incident from last week

On the final day of early in-person voting, Carroll County boosted security at polling locations after a dispute that required law enforcement to intervene. It all comes after police were called last week to help remove the vice chair of the County Republican Central Committee from the Westminster Senior Center, where she was arguing with election judges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy