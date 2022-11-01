First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Read full article on original website
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community." The person told authorities he...
Fall severe weather season brings strong tornado threat to Texas and surrounding states Friday
A clash of two seasons is afoot as an early winter blast meets record autumn warmth, leading to a robust severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. A tornado watch is in effect Friday afternoon for...
Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging
ATLANTA - Representatives of convenience stores asked Georgia lawmakers Wednesday to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities. The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend legislation...
Mike Pence sings Brian Kemp’s praises on campaign trail
CUMMING – Former Vice President Mike Pence bolstered Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s case for reelection Tuesday during a Get Out the Vote Rally in downtown Cumming. “We need Georgia to lead the way to a great American comeback by reelecting Brian Kemp,” Pence told cheering supporters as Kemp stood by his side.
