Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 214 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Julianna Peña debuts as desk analyst

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 214 broadcast

The noted UFC Apex plays host to UFC Fight Night 214

The entire UFC Fight Night 214 card streams on ESPN+ for residents in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 214 desk analysts

Alan Jouban

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host. Retired welterweight veteran Alan Jouban, MMA coach Din Thomas and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena join her as analysts at the desk.

UFC Fight Night 214 roving reporter

Charly Arnolt

ESPN host Charly Arnolt, formerly of WWE, is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card. It will be Arnolt’s third appearance on a UFC broadcast, and she will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 214 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will take the reins from Bruce Buffer. He’s set to introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC Fight Night 214 cageside commentators

Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He will command play-play alongside former UFC/WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and former two-division champ and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who serve as color commentators in the three-man booth.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

