Related
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%
Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Elon Musk Calls Activist Pressure On Twitter Advertisers “An Attack On The First Amendment,” Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with new Elon Musk comments. On the same day major layoffs were hitting Twitter, the social media firm’s new owner, Elon Musk, told a crowd of affluent investors in New York that activist pressure on advertisers is “an attack on the First Amendment.” Musk said he and his advisors have “done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working,” describing it as a “major concern.” Earlier in the day, he said the company’s ad revenue had already taken a “massive” hit from the ad pullback. Even for companies not clouded by controversy, of course, the digital ad market...
Elon Musk Blames Activists for Twitter’s ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ After Advertisers Flee
New Twitter boss Elon Musk blamed “activists” for a “massive” revenue drop as advertisers continued to back away from the social media platform in the days since the world’s richest man took it over. “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist...
Elon Musk Plans to Decimate Twitter With 50% Job Cuts on Friday
The other shoe will drop at Twitter on Friday when the company eliminates approximately half of its workforce at the behest of new owner Elon Musk, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Musk will also eliminate remote work and require all remaining employees to return to Twitter offices. It’s the...
Candle Media CEO Kevin Mayer Says Mark Zuckerberg Owning the Metaverse Is ‘Absurd’ (Podcast)
Amid the rise of immersive environments and VR from a number of platforms and companies, Candle Media co-founder and CEO Kevin Mayer called the idea of Mark Zuckerberg owning the Metaverse “absurd.”. “You see each of these universes, if you will, and the metaverse wins all interoperability and you...
