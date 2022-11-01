ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rotary Salute to Veterans concert Nov. 19

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will welcome the Glendale Riders back to play for their annual Benefit Concert later this month. The band will be performing a traditional classic country concert along with a salute to military veterans at the 10th annual benefit concert November 19 at Lewis & Clark Community College.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Socks for Tots is underway

An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over 5,000 pairs of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Owl’s Club Fall Festival is Saturday

The Owls Club in Alton is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday. It’s open to the public, and the music will be provided by the OWLZ band. It is described as not only a fundraiser, but a fun-raiser. Mark Birmingham, a retired member of the Owl’s Club tells...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

First Friday's in Alton - Nov. 4

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sara McGibany from Alton Main Street and Sydnie Rushing from Rushmore talk about the next First Friday shopping event on Nov. 4.
ALTON, IL
momcollective.com

Alton: A Food Tour to Savor

Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
ALTON, IL
Eleanor Todoroff

Eleanor Todoroff

Eleanor “Nora” (Buteff) Todoroff, 94 years young, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Nora was born at home, 836 Pacific Avenue (later Niedringhaus) , in Granite City, IL., on February 16, 1928, the only child of Vladimir Tasse Buteff and Theodora Chacharoff Buteff. Also known as the Shoemaker’s daughter from Lincoln Place, Nora became a survivor as a young girl.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Rev. Eva "Jo" Williams

Rev. Eva "Jo" Williams

JERSEYVILLE – Rev. Eva Josephine “Jo” Williams, received her angel wings on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio, the first born of twelve children to Clyde and Lena (Atkins) Elliott, and was raised in Jeffersonville, Kentucky. She married Samuel...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Clayton Hildred

Clayton Hildred

Clayton Lee Hildred, 58, died at 9:22 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Dectur, Illinois. He married the former Dana Carrico, sharing in many years together. Clayton grew up in Kane and graduated with the Class of 1982 from Jersey Community High and went on to...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Frank Hedger

Frank Hedger

Frank August Hedger, 91, passed away 12:15 am, November 2, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. Born January 18, 1931 in Eldorado, IL, he was the son of Avery and Charlotte "Lottie" Mae (Leach) Hedger. A Korean War army veteran, he worked as a machinist for Owens-IL Glass for...
ALHAMBRA, IL
John Crotty, Sr.

John Crotty, Sr.

John Wilson Crotty, Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence. Born October 5, 1932 in Greenfield, he was the son of John William and Alice Isabella (Stout) Crotty. John had been employed with the Olin Corporation for eight years before becoming a police officer for the...
EAST ALTON, IL
KSDK

The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.

Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
ALTON, IL
Mark Harris

Mark Harris

Beloved member of the Alton community, Mark Richard Harris, 61, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 17, 1961 in Alton, he was the son of Richard L. and Kathryn A. (West) Harris. Mark retired as Deputy Fire Chief from the Alton Fire Department in May 2018. He married Corinne M. Brietzke on February 2, 2015; she survives. Also surviving is his grandson, Wyatt Downey of Godfrey, his brother, Eric Harris (Nancy) of East Alton, nephew, Josh Harris of East Alton, niece, Jessica Harris of Alton, and his former spouse, Valorie Harris (Susan Kidder) of Alton, his step-daughter, Rebecca Brietzke (Mark Karnes) of Fulton, MO, and his step-son, Terry Brietzke (Meagan) of Ft. Worth, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tobin Harris.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Amphitheater Commission seeks proposals

The Alton Amphitheater Commission is looking for proposals for venue naming rights and production services starting next year. While the commissioners are pleased with the current title sponsor and production company, city code states it is time to put both out for bid again. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells...
ALTON, IL

