15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
advantagenews.com
First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
advantagenews.com
Rotary Salute to Veterans concert Nov. 19
The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will welcome the Glendale Riders back to play for their annual Benefit Concert later this month. The band will be performing a traditional classic country concert along with a salute to military veterans at the 10th annual benefit concert November 19 at Lewis & Clark Community College.
Chili, hard cider, free beer and more this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's the first weekend of November, and there are lots of events to celebrate the remainder of the fall season. Just don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Cheers to...
advantagenews.com
Socks for Tots is underway
An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over 5,000 pairs of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.
advantagenews.com
Owl’s Club Fall Festival is Saturday
The Owls Club in Alton is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday. It’s open to the public, and the music will be provided by the OWLZ band. It is described as not only a fundraiser, but a fun-raiser. Mark Birmingham, a retired member of the Owl’s Club tells...
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul …. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty...
advantagenews.com
First Friday's in Alton - Nov. 4
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sara McGibany from Alton Main Street and Sydnie Rushing from Rushmore talk about the next First Friday shopping event on Nov. 4.
momcollective.com
Alton: A Food Tour to Savor
Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Halloween Parade Will Have Huge Participation Once Again
EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots. All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce...
advantagenews.com
Eleanor Todoroff
Eleanor “Nora” (Buteff) Todoroff, 94 years young, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Nora was born at home, 836 Pacific Avenue (later Niedringhaus) , in Granite City, IL., on February 16, 1928, the only child of Vladimir Tasse Buteff and Theodora Chacharoff Buteff. Also known as the Shoemaker’s daughter from Lincoln Place, Nora became a survivor as a young girl.
advantagenews.com
Rev. Eva "Jo" Williams
JERSEYVILLE – Rev. Eva Josephine “Jo” Williams, received her angel wings on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio, the first born of twelve children to Clyde and Lena (Atkins) Elliott, and was raised in Jeffersonville, Kentucky. She married Samuel...
advantagenews.com
Clayton Hildred
Clayton Lee Hildred, 58, died at 9:22 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Dectur, Illinois. He married the former Dana Carrico, sharing in many years together. Clayton grew up in Kane and graduated with the Class of 1982 from Jersey Community High and went on to...
advantagenews.com
Frank Hedger
Frank August Hedger, 91, passed away 12:15 am, November 2, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. Born January 18, 1931 in Eldorado, IL, he was the son of Avery and Charlotte "Lottie" Mae (Leach) Hedger. A Korean War army veteran, he worked as a machinist for Owens-IL Glass for...
advantagenews.com
John Crotty, Sr.
John Wilson Crotty, Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence. Born October 5, 1932 in Greenfield, he was the son of John William and Alice Isabella (Stout) Crotty. John had been employed with the Olin Corporation for eight years before becoming a police officer for the...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
Church offers public explanation of cutbacks
The Archdiocese plan to close half of parishes, according to recent reports, has been criticized and opposed. Now, Fr. Chris Martin, Vicar of Strategic Planning, is out with more of a public explanation.
KSDK
The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.
Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
advantagenews.com
Mark Harris
Beloved member of the Alton community, Mark Richard Harris, 61, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 17, 1961 in Alton, he was the son of Richard L. and Kathryn A. (West) Harris. Mark retired as Deputy Fire Chief from the Alton Fire Department in May 2018. He married Corinne M. Brietzke on February 2, 2015; she survives. Also surviving is his grandson, Wyatt Downey of Godfrey, his brother, Eric Harris (Nancy) of East Alton, nephew, Josh Harris of East Alton, niece, Jessica Harris of Alton, and his former spouse, Valorie Harris (Susan Kidder) of Alton, his step-daughter, Rebecca Brietzke (Mark Karnes) of Fulton, MO, and his step-son, Terry Brietzke (Meagan) of Ft. Worth, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tobin Harris.
advantagenews.com
Amphitheater Commission seeks proposals
The Alton Amphitheater Commission is looking for proposals for venue naming rights and production services starting next year. While the commissioners are pleased with the current title sponsor and production company, city code states it is time to put both out for bid again. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $575,500 in Waterloo
The Queen of Hearts jackpot is up to $575,000, but there is still no winner. The next drawing is in two weeks.
