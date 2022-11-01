Beloved member of the Alton community, Mark Richard Harris, 61, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 17, 1961 in Alton, he was the son of Richard L. and Kathryn A. (West) Harris. Mark retired as Deputy Fire Chief from the Alton Fire Department in May 2018. He married Corinne M. Brietzke on February 2, 2015; she survives. Also surviving is his grandson, Wyatt Downey of Godfrey, his brother, Eric Harris (Nancy) of East Alton, nephew, Josh Harris of East Alton, niece, Jessica Harris of Alton, and his former spouse, Valorie Harris (Susan Kidder) of Alton, his step-daughter, Rebecca Brietzke (Mark Karnes) of Fulton, MO, and his step-son, Terry Brietzke (Meagan) of Ft. Worth, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tobin Harris.

