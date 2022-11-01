New National Monument Proposed Next To Joshua Tree National Park — Here’s What It Would Be Called And Why

Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia closed after mother bear, cubs spotted on grounds
The cubs and mother bear were spotted sleeping at the 127-acre arboretum in Arcadia, forcing an evacuation.
Comments / 0