WLWT 5
Indiana teen with terminal cancer celebrates milestone graduating high school
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — The community is celebrating a momentous occasion for an inspiring Indiana teen. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler is nearing a two-year fight with cancer. Doctors predict she now has just days to live. Today, she's checked yet another milestone off her bucket list, graduating from high school. Spangler...
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) confirmed, just before 5 a.m. today, that Columbus East High School (CEHS) will shift to eLearning on Thursday as parts of the school are still without power. “CEHS is still without power in critical areas and the building is...
WRBI Radio
Decatur County 4-H receives $4 K donation
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County 4-H has received a $4,000 donation from Farm Credit Mid-America in Greensburg. The donation will go toward helping the growth and progression of the livestock projects at the 4-H Fair. “It is exciting when businesses, like Farm Credit Mid-America, retain their local and intimate...
WRBI Radio
Pretzer begins duties as Batesville Main Street Executive Director
Batesville, IN — Batesville Main Street has a new Executive Director. Amy Pretzer is an Ohio native who has lived in Batesville for the past year. She previously lived in Orlando, Florida where she worked in the student/youth travel industry, which she says involves dealing with vendors, restaurants, booking hotels, and other facets related to tourist attractions for students.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
WRBI Radio
Ella Jean Nunlist
Ella Jean Nunlist, age 66 of Greensburg, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022 at Our Hospice in Columbus. The daughter of Anthony and Bernardina (Suttman) Nunlist was born in Batesville on June 9, 1956. Ella graduated from Batesville High School in 1975. She was currently working for Delta Faucet...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
WRBI Radio
South Ripley grad earns 2nd Team All-Horizon League Cross Country honors
Congratulations to Versailles native, South Ripley High School graduate, and Northern Kentucky University women’s cross country runner Megan Cole, who earned 2nd Team All-Horizon League honors at the 2022 Horizon League Cross Country Championships at Rochester, Michigan last Saturday, October 29. Cole placed 12th overall with a time of...
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
WRBI Radio
Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
Indianapolis, IN — Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 39 sites to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 pm on November 6th, 2022. The free program assists Indiana students...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
WRBI Radio
Michael Short
Michael Ryan Short, 31, of Dillsboro, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Batesville, Indiana on August 17, 1991 to parents Angeline (Ryker) Tichenor and Stanley Short. Michael loved his family, especially his sons. He enjoyed hanging out, playing video games, golfing, and campfires. Michael was a...
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
