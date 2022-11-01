The Secretary of State’s office has been using the past couple weeks to get the word out that Michiganders might not know the results of the November election on Tuesday night. One big reason: an increase in absentee ballots. We’ll speak with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk about how he’s preparing for Tuesday and working to ensure folks feel safe and secure at the polls on Tuesday. Plus, we’ll play our favorite game of "Ask the Clerk" with Roebuck and get the answer to the question: what happens if your vote is challenged at the polls?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO