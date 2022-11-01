ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 55

Gerry Burke
3d ago

Some people just cannot change family traditions thank God my parents are not here to see what this country has come to. RIP mom and dad .

Reply(2)
28
Karen Costello
3d ago

Then let someone who cares get in‼️ Just like any other job you don’t want to be there,then move on and let someone who is Passionate about the job

Reply
7
fly girl
3d ago

Debbie Dingbat is about 95 years old..we need new fresh thinkers in Michigan, not career deal makers...

Reply(6)
26
Related
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. With just days away, registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan’s poll challenge rules upheld by court in blow to Republicans

LANSING – Michigan clerks can prohibit poll challengers from bringing cell phones into absentee ballot counting rooms and limit their ability to talk directly to election workers next week, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Days before the Nov. 8 election, justices suspended a lower court decision that had...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

It's Just Politics: Your election questions

The Secretary of State’s office has been using the past couple weeks to get the word out that Michiganders might not know the results of the November election on Tuesday night. One big reason: an increase in absentee ballots. We’ll speak with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk about how he’s preparing for Tuesday and working to ensure folks feel safe and secure at the polls on Tuesday. Plus, we’ll play our favorite game of "Ask the Clerk" with Roebuck and get the answer to the question: what happens if your vote is challenged at the polls?
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3

(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades

Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

School board races across MI have gotten intense. Here's what's happening in one Detroit suburb.

Across Michigan and the country, once-low key school board races have turned into heated affairs that reflect political and cultural divisions. That’s the case this year in the five Grosse Pointe communities (plus a portion of adjacent Harper Woods) that sit just outside Detroit, where the results of this year’s school board contest could chart a radically new course for its schools.
GROSSE POINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy