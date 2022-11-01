Read full article on original website
Related
Little Rock police release video from triple juvenile kidnapping
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have released video from a triple juvenile kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
KATV
North Little Rock man indicted for arson; possibly connected to a series of fires
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Thursday by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas that a North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for Setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed that Nathan James Hester, 37, had attempted to set fire...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
KATV
New footage from Little Rock police shows deadly high-speed chase on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department said that a vehicle pursuit on Halloween ended with one person being killed. Officers were monitoring an area at 1 a.m. EDT when their radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango driving about 55 mph in the 30 mph zone. Dash cam...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Bystander says Beebe trunk or treat turned terrifying as driver crashed through crowd
A bystander from a Monday night trunk-or-treat recalls how the event turned terrifying as an intoxicated driver tore through the crowd.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Deputies: Body discovered Tuesday on property in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff. According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner […]
Teen arrested, facing DWI charge after crash at Beebe trunk or treat
A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated after police in Beebe said she crashed into a trunk-or-treat event Monday night.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
Little Rock police chase ends with rollover, driver death
A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.
Sherwood neighborhood rallies to have Halloween after standoff caused evacuation Monday
People on 16 different streets were told to evacuate on Monday afternoon as a precaution during a standoff that lasted into Tuesday morning. Though several families were without costumes or candy, people of the Indian Hills neighborhood rallied together to have Halloween, one way or another.
