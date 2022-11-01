Read full article on original website
My Mom Is 62, and I'm 34—These Are the J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M Items We Love
My mother and I actually have pretty similar tastes when it comes to clothes. Yes, this is despite our age difference. (I'm 34, and she's 62.) As age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it can easily make sense that we share similar sartorial sensibilities. On that note, three stores we happen to both like are J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M. On one of her recent visits, we actually scrolled through the websites of each of the retailers because she wanted a bit of shopping inspiration.
I Get So Many DMs About Sephora's Holiday Savings Event—Here's What to Buy First
Hark! Sephora's annual highly anticipated Holiday Savings Event is on, which—if you're a beauty lover like me—is basically a national holiday extending from October 28 through November 7. However, the timing of your access does depends on your tier: Rouge, VIB, or Insider. The two former have been busy shopping away, but Insiders can finally rejoice and get in on the savings from now until the 7th.
I Shop for a Living—I Can't Stop Thinking About These 29 Shopbop New Arrivals
It’s true. My daily assignments do in fact include shopping. And I have an embarrassing but equally beneficial admission to make: I spent hours combing through the newest arrivals on Shopbop to cultivate the perfect shopping list for you (and me). As the undeniable winter chill seeps into our fall days, I’ve identified a necessary refresh to my cold-weather wardrobe. This inevitably happens once you’ve worn through your last-season favorites and feel the burnout of the outfits you once knew and loved. Not to say the pieces can’t last, but sprinkling in some shiny new items is the best update to those cherished staples.
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
I'm Going Neutral This Winter, But My Shopping List Is Anything But Boring
If Nordstrom is the first place you turn to when shopping for a new season, then you've come to the right place. (And if it isn't the first place you usually go, allow me to convert you.) I've been on a major shopping kick lately—winter is around the corner, after all—so I decided to make a list of all the Nordstrom pieces I'm considering for these chillier times, and I couldn't call myself a fashion editor if I didn't share it with you.
31 Dreamy Fall Coats I'm Betting Will Sell Out First
Ask any fashion person what their favorite part of fall is, and you'll likely get some version of the same answer: the outfits. From cozy sweaters to loads of layers to sleek leather boots, fall fashion is a sartorial dream. And arguably the most intriguing element of any fall outfit is the outwear—the classic trench, leather duster or shearling-lined coat that completes the look (and usually steals the show).
My Holiday Wardrobe Is Coming From Reformation and Zara—33 Things in My Cart
If you're anything like me, the holiday season is a busy time. I love an excuse to dress up, so this is a time of year when I tend to shine. Whether you're planning on attending one special event or are booked party after party, I suggest you invest in some new pieces for your special occasions. Trust me—I'll be doing the same.
Wait, I Think These J.Crew and Nordstrom Items Will Sell Out by the Holidays
It's kind of wild to think about it, but the holiday season is fast approaching. To get shoppers prepped, some of those favorite retailers have already launched gifting departments, including J.Crew and Nordstrom. If you're somebody that likes to start shopping for gifts or holiday-season outfits early, this may be the ideal time to fulfill those shopping needs.
30 Luxe Fall Buys from Net-a-Porter, Moda, and Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of the $2000 Chloé Cardigan Fashion Girls Love
Sweater weather is something we spend half the year looking forward to, and the other half embracing (and dry cleaning), but what about the humble cardigan?. We have a theory: Sweater weather comes and goes, but cardigans are seasonless. Excluding the sartorial necessities of extremely hot or cold days, a cardigan is a versatile piece to always have on hand. Whether there's always one draped over your office chair, or an item as essential to your carry-on bag as a refillable water bottle and a good book, it's clear that cardigans—in any color, material, or style—have staying power.
Here's Where City Girls Are Shopping Fall Footwear
Brooklyn-based writer and content creator Chinae Alexander may be known for her eclectic personal style—not to mention her brutally funny yet honest advice podcast, “Press Send”—but she’s not one to follow trends. “For me, style is all about finding things that display the confidence you have inside and working within colors, shapes, and styles that you wear versus the opposite: them wearing you,” she explains. “I prefer buying things I’ll be able to wear for years on end and mixing in a few current pieces each season to add some freshness.”
NGL, I Didn't Know Kohl's Was a Treasure Trove of Fall Finds—These 24 Are Proof
Whenever a new season rolls around, my screen time skyrockets—not because I'm spending more time on Instagram or other social media apps. (Okay, that's not the full truth.) Mostly, I'm scouring the internet for new fashion finds, endlessly opening new tabs and promotional emails. I often spend so much time looking out for new brands and testing emerging trends that I forget about those tried and true retailers that are always worth coming back to.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
The Last 9 Items I Recommended My Friends Should Buy
Those in my closest circle can attest to my round-the-clock sharing of great fashion finds. If you were to look at our group text chats, more often than not, you'll find me sending a screenshot of, or a link to, one of my latest discoveries (along with how I’d style it as well as notes on which friend I could see wearing the piece the most). If you’re curious about my recent finds, I’m digging into my recent texts to give you a glimpse at my current virtual cart this season.
You're Welcome—Our Editors Reveal Their Finishing Touch to Every Holiday Look
Getting ready has always been a therapeutic experience for me. I find comfort in sifting through the hangers in my closet and deciding on the perfect look. But this ritual doesn't stop at picking out an outfit. It's deciding if I want my lip gloss to match my top, how I want to style my hair, and everything in between. Especially around the holidays, I relish the small but impactful changes in my fashion and beauty routines. This year, I already took the plunge and ditched my signature fragrance for Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever ($124). And while this may seem like a minimal change, it's already playing a major role in how I feel when I look at myself in the mirror.
I Spent Hours Searching for the Prettiest Shoes on Nordstrom—These 31 Floored Me
If you know me, you know that I'm obsessed with shoes. And I scroll through the pages of Nordstrom like it's my job. So let's combine these two things, shall we? If you, too, ever scroll through Nordstrom, you've probably noticed that it has thousands of shoes to choose from, and new ones are constantly being added, so I imagine having someone to narrow it down for you is appreciated. That's what I'm here for.
The Very Best New Blazers From H&M, Mango, and J.Crew
Call me lazy, but I'll never give up wearing my favorite jeans and white tees. All I need to do is add a posh blazer for the office or a slouchy cardigan for the weekend, and I'm all set. When it comes to the former, I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many blazers. They look just as cool paired with matching trousers as they do with ripped, baggy jeans—blazers are just that versatile.
17 New Reformation Dresses That Will Sell Out Before Party Season Even Arrives
As soon as the calendar flips over to November, I get excited about the holiday season. I've already ordered some new Christmas lights for my yard and I'm reveling in L.A.'s nippy evenings. One thing I haven't done, however, is start thinking about holiday party outfits. Typically my holidays are low-key family affairs, but that doesn't mean I can't have fun dressing up.
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
I Can't Stop Thinking About These 33 Cozy Fall Pieces
Fall is in full swing, which means we're officially entering cozy season. Gone are the days of breezy linens and cotton, and here to replace them are cashmere, fleece, and bouclé. As we enter peak fall, all of the pieces in my closet I find myself reaching for right now can be safely categorized as "soft." The thought of putting anything on my body that doesn't comfort me just feels wrong. Oversize sweaters, blanket coats, and all-fleece everything—my vibe right now is basically the sartorial equivalent of a hug.
