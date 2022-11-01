Getting ready has always been a therapeutic experience for me. I find comfort in sifting through the hangers in my closet and deciding on the perfect look. But this ritual doesn't stop at picking out an outfit. It's deciding if I want my lip gloss to match my top, how I want to style my hair, and everything in between. Especially around the holidays, I relish the small but impactful changes in my fashion and beauty routines. This year, I already took the plunge and ditched my signature fragrance for Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever ($124). And while this may seem like a minimal change, it's already playing a major role in how I feel when I look at myself in the mirror.

