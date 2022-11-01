Read full article on original website
Medical offices and rehab open at Lourdes Pavilion
Two more sections of Lourdes Pavilion opened today marking another milestone in the transformation of the Oakdale mall into the Oakdale Commons.
Latest numbers, November 2nd
Since yesterday, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Broome County has gone up by 13.
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
whcuradio.com
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
localsyr.com
Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Landlord Sued by State Attorney General
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca landlord with over 500 units and 18 properties was sued today by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for telling low-income renters they do not accept government assistance vouchers. In a statement issued to WENY News the Ithaca Renting Company said they believe the state cannot force them to accept low-income renters using government vouchers.
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
14850.com
West Hill child reported missing was found safe with a relative, police say
An eight-year-old child who was reported missing at about 7pm Wednesday was found safe about a half hour later, an Ithaca Police Department representative confirms to 14850 Today. IPD officers and New York State Police responded to the scene. The young girl, who lives on Ithaca’s West Hill, was reportedly...
Why Are There Blue Pumpkins on Porches in Broome County?
When I was young, I didn't know anybody that had a significant food allergy. None of my friends had any and I didn't know what "gluten-free" meant. I'm not even positive that there was such a thing as gluten-free. Fast forward to today and we all know somebody that has...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Advanced MRI scanner attracts new research to BU
Binghamton University’s Brain and Body Imaging Research Center is awaiting approval to purchase Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI). The Brain and Body Imaging Research Center, along with United Health Services (UHS), is hoping to purchase a $3.81 million MRI scanner — the most advanced scanner available in upstate New York. According to the Brain and Body Research Imaging Center’s webpage, the scanner is equipped for both medical and research use, making it the first of its kind in New York’s Southern Tier. Funding for its purchase comes from both the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science and UHS, which have supported a seed grant program to fund collaborative research projects.
Chemung County’s proposed legislative district changes
As with some neighboring counties, Chemung County is proposing new legislative maps for the county legislature following the 2020 census.
14850.com
Injury victim airlifted Wednesday night is in stable condition, police say
The injury victim whose transport we alerted you to on Wednesday night is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. Officers responded to a parking lot outside the Rhine House just after 11pm Wednesday night to discover a man had been struck by a motor vehicle, and was bleeding and unconscious.
