Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone’s crash detection feature triggered by some roller coasters, dialing 911
The technology can be lifesaving, but it's not perfect. Roller coasters can trigger false alarms, telling 911 dispatchers you're in danger.
Driven: The 2022 Kia EV6 Is Missing 1 Crucial Feature
We are shocked by what the 2022 Kia EV6 is missing. See what common EV feature isn't included with the new Kia EV6. The post Driven: The 2022 Kia EV6 Is Missing 1 Crucial Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s Glovebox Can Only Open by Using the Touchscreen
Using a touchscreen is the only way you can open the Cadillac Lyriq's glovebox. This luxury SUV continues a frustrating trend of locking simple controls behind digital menus. The post The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s Glovebox Can Only Open by Using the Touchscreen appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
148K+
Followers
35K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0