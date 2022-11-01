Read full article on original website
Philip Barbour rallies late for thrilling OT win over Point Pleasant in state semifinals
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Arrington Sparks scored the goal of her life…and then did it again four minutes and 59 seconds later. The first strike, with 1:59 left in regulation, tied a shootout between her second-seeded Philip Barbour Colts and the third-seeded Point Pleasant Black Knights in the Class AA/A state semifinals at 3-3.
Trips to Ames have rarely been easy for West Virginia
This week West Virginia will hit the road to take on Iowa State in what appears to be the most winnable contest left on the Mountaineers’ schedule. The Cyclones have struggled to find their footing since Big 12 Conference play began, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to this past week’s match-up with Oklahoma, ISU was averaging just a shade over 16 points per game in Big 12 contests and ranked dead last in the league in total offense (369.6 ypg).
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22
West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition. Welcome to the...
Carl Victor “Buck” Ratliff
WESTON- Carl Victor “Buck” Ratliff, 82, of Alum Bridge, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 under the compassionate care of the WV Caring Hospice Facility in Elkins, WV with his family by his side. Buck was born in Lewis County on July 5, 1940, son of the late Carl Clinton and Bernice (Brown) Ratliff.
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia's offense has developed any type of identity through the season's first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers' way — it is as a team that can score points. They have done so because they have...
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year
KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
WVU picks up commitment from four-star receiver
West Virginia’s football program picked up a big commitment Friday when four-star receiver Traylon Ray verbaled to the Mountaineers. A 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Florida, Ray had narrowed his list down to WVU, Florida and Florida State before picking West Virginia. He also had scholarship offers from Miami, USF, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia Tech.
Masontown firefighters, Swift Water Rescue Team work with Preston Youth Center to teach safety
REEDSVILLE — Masontown Volunteer firefighters and Masontown Swift Water Rescue Team volunteers are volunteering at the Preston Youth Center each week to teach children safety and things they could do to help others someday. The firefighters are at the center 3:30-6 p.m. each Wednesday. The Prston County Youth Center...
Bishop House is 150 years old
KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
More than $75,000 donated to Morgantown, West Virginia, Ronald McDonald House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A summer campaign resulted in more than $75,000 being donated from local McDonald’s restaurants to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh. “Oh we are very excited,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “McDonald's has been a...
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Charles Manley Hall
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall.
Veteran Clarksburg, West Virginia detective lieutenant retires; 4 new officers take oath
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Police Department saw one of its finest retire Friday, while four new faces took the oath. Detective Lt. Joseph Michael "Mike" Walsh called it a day after 21 years, two months.
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
Arnold Gordon Krafft
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Arnold Gordon Krafft, 80 of Brush Run, West Union went home to…
Glenn Leroy Casto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
Calvin Plum
INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
Board of education opposes Amendments 2 and 4
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education has voted to oppose proposed constitutional Amendments 2 and 4 because they believe it would result in less local control of education. The votes were taken Tuesday night at a special board meeting. The vote to oppose Amendment 2 was unanimous....
Solid Waste Authority working on comprehensive plan
KINGWOOD – The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board held its first public hearing on the Commercial Solid Waste Facility Siting Plan and Comprehensive Litter and Solid Waste Management Plan, with no one from the public attending to comment on the proposal. The plans are the program for the...
FTR
GLADESVILLE — An Independence woman has been charged with possession of meth related to a traffic stop on April 21. According to a criminal complaint, deputies stopped Kaitlin Michelle Burton, 25, because the car she was driving had a loud exhaust. An officer saw a hypodermic needle lying on the back floorboard, and Burton said she had some marijuana, according to the complaint.
