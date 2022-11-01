Read full article on original website
Related
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 111-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State
Complete statistics from Thursday night’s Kentucky Wildcats 2022-23 men’s basketball exhibition game against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at Rupp Arena.
thecomeback.com
Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe
After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says
The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
Comments / 0