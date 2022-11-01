ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe

After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Independent

Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says

The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN

