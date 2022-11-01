Poskin Jets bring back pancake supper in club's 70th year

Barron County residents are invited to help the Poskin Jets 4-H Club observe its 70th year at a return of its traditional pancake supper, to be served Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Clinton Town Hall at 940 Highway 8, west of Barron.

"We are so incredibly excited to bring back this tradition of the supper with our youth and community members," noted club leaders. "The youth will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes. There will be sausages and cheese curds too."

Cost is $5 for youth and $7 for adults with proceeds used for club activities and community service projects. In addition to the supper, there will be a raffle of gift baskets for all ages.