ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Poskin Jets bring back pancake supper in club's 70th year

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Barron County residents are invited to help the Poskin Jets 4-H Club observe its 70th year at a return of its traditional pancake supper, to be served Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Clinton Town Hall at 940 Highway 8, west of Barron.

"We are so incredibly excited to bring back this tradition of the supper with our youth and community members," noted club leaders. "The youth will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes. There will be sausages and cheese curds too."

Cost is $5 for youth and $7 for adults with proceeds used for club activities and community service projects. In addition to the supper, there will be a raffle of gift baskets for all ages.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Progress made on new Country Jam site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest

After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out

Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
STANLEY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe

UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
hot967.fm

One Killed, Five Injured In Alcohol-Related Crash Near MN-WI Border

(Hudson, WI) — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened yesterday morning on I-94 westboaund near mile post 4 when a woman driving the wrong way struck another vehicle. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene. Police have not said which vehicle Filbrandt was in. No word on the condition of those injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths

BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Burnett County inmate dies, authorities investigating

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (NORTHERN NEWS NOW) -- Authorities are investigating after a Burnett County inmate died Friday night. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, while jail staff were making their usual rounds around 7 p.m., they found Chad Daly, 41, unresponsive in one of the county jail’s dormitory cellblocks.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

BURNETT COUNTY — A 41-year-old inmate at the Burnett County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by staff Friday night, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On October 28, 2022, at 6:59 p.m., Inmate Chad Daly, 41 years of...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
789
Followers
909
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy