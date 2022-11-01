Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Delphi community still hungry for answers after arrest, court case chaos
DELPHI, Ind. — It has been one week since news broke about an arrest in the Delphi murder investigation. Richard Allen, 50, is facing two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. The town of just about 3,000 people has been in the...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks one-on-one about Delphi murder case
Carter sat down with CBS 4's Max Lewis to talk about the Delphi murder case. While he couldn't talk specifics, he says it's the most complex case he's ever seen. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks …. Carter sat down with CBS 4's Max Lewis to talk about the...
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll...
cbs4indy.com
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
cbs4indy.com
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and unknown pants, and driving...
cbs4indy.com
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old Logansport girl
LOGANSPORT – The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Blanca Xona-Vasquez. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt with a ripped blue jeans and a heart/butterfly necklace.
cbs4indy.com
Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. ”For that reason,...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury.
cbs4indy.com
What voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot. While November 8 is Election Day, it isn’t the only time you can cast your vote. People can vote early across the state.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled missing 12-year-old girl from Attica
ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County. According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings. Police said...
Comments / 0