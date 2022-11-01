ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say

KRMG
 3 days ago

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

