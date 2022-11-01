Read full article on original website
How to use the Weather app in macOS Ventura
After years of keeping Mac users waiting, Apple has finally brought the Weather app to theMac with macOS Ventura. Here's how to get the best from it. "[There are] beautiful animations, like gently moving...
New Pixelmator Pro 3.1 adds macOS Ventura and AVIF image support
Pixelmator Pro has a version 3.1 update that adds support for macOS Ventura and the AVIF file format. Other updates include a new, faster document-opening experience, and an all-new smooth corner style with options to adjust the radius of individual corners. The company added a few fixes to ML Super Resolution, template metadata, and exporting images.
OWC releases high-capacity Atlas Pro and Atlas Ultra cards for content creators
OWC has released a line of high-capacity Atlas memory cards for photographers, videographers, and other content creators. The company has also released a portable bus-powered card reader with built-in support for Thunderbolt and USB. It's capable of transferring content at over 1600MB/s. Atlas Pro SD V60. Ideal for the most...
Netflix's $6.99 Basic With Ads tier rolls out today
Netflix is rolling out its ad-supported tier, which offers access to the streaming video service at the same $6.99 monthly cost as the advertising-free Apple TV+. Following months of rumors and confirmed earlier in October, the "Basic With Ads" plan is being made available in more regions. After initially going live in Canada and Mexico, the tier will become available in a larger number of countries at 9am Pacific Time (12pm Eastern).
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run
Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release on Apple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens," said Apple in a statement. "Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems."
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Daily deals Nov. 3: $180 off FLIR One Pro, $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $200 off Roomba S9+, more
Thursday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, up to 30% off Sony OLED TVs, a $239 Gen 2 Apple Watch SE, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
How to speed up working on a Mac using custom keyboard shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts don't stop at Command-Z, Command-C, and Command-V. Here's how to create your own keyboard shortcuts in every version of macOS. Almost all applications provide their own keyboard shortcuts for doing common tasks....
Apple documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' debuts at AFI Fest
Apple Original Films will premiere the documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" worldwide at AFI Fest in Hollywood and on Apple TV+. Attendees at the red carpet event include Gomez and Keshishian, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" producers Michelle An, Katherine LeBlond, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth, Stephanie Meurer, and Caitlin Daley, and others associated with the documentary.
Nanoleaf announces new Matter lights, won't update existing Essentials line
Nanoleaf introduced four new smart lights with Matter support on Thursday but also confirmed that it would not be updating the existing Essentials line sold via Apple Stores. Coinciding with Matter's launch event in...
Level Lock had hidden Thread radio, will support Matter over Thread
Unbeknownst to buyers, Level included a secret Thread radio in all of its well-reviewed smart locks that will soon be updated to support Matter. In a statement to The Verge, Level Home CTO Ken Goto said, "all Level Locks are 100% hardware compatible with Matter." They'll be updated in the future to support Matter, though no timeline was provided.
Lost iPhone retrieved from under bar's floorboards with MagSafe Duo
A man used aMagSafe Duo as a fishing line when he dropped his iPhone through the wooden floor of a bar. YouTuber David Cogan says that his iPhone slipped beneath the gaps in wooden...
Daily deals Nov. 4: $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, $700 off 65-inch 4K LG TV, 50% off Beats Solo3, more
Friday's best deals include $150 off Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off Apple Studio Display, $410 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Arlo introduces Home Security System and Pro 5S Security Camera [u]
Arlo is adding to its extensive line of security products, with a new Home Security System introduced alongside a new Pro 5S 2K Security Camera. The Arlo Home Security System is billed as a...
Level Lock+ HomeKit smart lock can be picked open in seconds
Level Lock+, aHomekit-supporting smart lock with Apple Home Key support, has been demonstrated to be opened by skilled hands in the same time a regular lock can be, but it's still a high-grade lock for your front door.
