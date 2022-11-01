The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO