When Takesha Leonard first came to UB as an undergraduate student from the Bronx, she felt the profound disorientation that comes with being in a completely new environment. That subsided as she found her place amid a community she soon came to love. When, 20 years after graduating with her BSN, she returned to UB to complete a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certification, she says it felt like coming home.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO