University at Buffalo Reporter
Brashear: ‘There’s Never Been a More Exciting Time’
Dean Highlights Jacobs School Momentum in First State of the School Address. The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is seeking to put Buffalo on the map by leading the future of health care innovation in Western New York. During her first State of the School address, Allison Brashear, MD, MBA, presented how the Jacobs School is intent on making that goal a reality through impactful research, education and clinical programs.
University at Buffalo Reporter
We are all True Blue: Takesha Leonard
When Takesha Leonard first came to UB as an undergraduate student from the Bronx, she felt the profound disorientation that comes with being in a completely new environment. That subsided as she found her place amid a community she soon came to love. When, 20 years after graduating with her BSN, she returned to UB to complete a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certification, she says it felt like coming home.
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB teams receive over $2.6 million in federal funding for environmental research
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Research teams affiliated with the University at Buffalo’s RENEW Institute have received three federal grants totaling over $2.6 million for studies focused on environmental concerns. The projects are funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Topic areas of these...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Art in the Open shines light on UB’s bustling arts community
Anja Honisett (left) welcomes visitors to her studio. Honisett's work focuses on the evolution of the depiction of the female form throughout art history, including the transition to the digitization of the image and its manipulation. The studio of Bello Bello (left), an interdisciplinary artist who experiments with art, biology,...
