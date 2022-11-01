Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
lanereport.com
Baptist Health, Encompass Health invests $40 million-plus
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health and Encompass Health Corp. moved forward with plans for Rehabilitation Hospital of Louisville LLC, a proposed inpatient rehabilitation hospital and joint venture, which includes a $40 million-plus investment that will create 42 well-paying jobs in Jefferson County. The project, which was made public in...
lanereport.com
Molina Healthcare Completes Purchase of West Louisville Property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced the closing of its purchase of the 20-acre plot at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville. “I commend Molina for listening to the people of West Louisville to ensure this new development aligns with the needs of the Kentuckians living there,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Molina has been a key Team Kentucky partner, ensuring that communities across our commonwealth have increased access to health care, and this will be another step in the company’s commitment to ensuring families live full, healthy lives.”
Holiday Bazaars and Craft Fairs around Louisville
Holiday Bazaars in Louisville are a way to get a lot of shopping done at once and snag some handmade, locally made items. Finding that unique gift sometimes needs inspiration. And, many of these bazaars are fundraisers for good causes. Happy shopping!. Shopping at holiday markets are not only fun,...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
Norton Commons to welcome local Mexican breakfast, lunch restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons is adding another Mexican restaurant to it's arsenal, this time with an emphasis on serving breakfast and lunch dishes. Con Huevos announced plans for its fifth location in Louisville, expected to open in Norton Commons in early 2023, according to a press release. The...
WHAS 11
Catholic High School Takeover!
Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Wave 3
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
