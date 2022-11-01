LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced the closing of its purchase of the 20-acre plot at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville. “I commend Molina for listening to the people of West Louisville to ensure this new development aligns with the needs of the Kentuckians living there,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Molina has been a key Team Kentucky partner, ensuring that communities across our commonwealth have increased access to health care, and this will be another step in the company’s commitment to ensuring families live full, healthy lives.”

