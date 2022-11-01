ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

Baptist Health, Encompass Health invests $40 million-plus

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health and Encompass Health Corp. moved forward with plans for Rehabilitation Hospital of Louisville LLC, a proposed inpatient rehabilitation hospital and joint venture, which includes a $40 million-plus investment that will create 42 well-paying jobs in Jefferson County. The project, which was made public in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Molina Healthcare Completes Purchase of West Louisville Property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced the closing of its purchase of the 20-acre plot at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville. “I commend Molina for listening to the people of West Louisville to ensure this new development aligns with the needs of the Kentuckians living there,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Molina has been a key Team Kentucky partner, ensuring that communities across our commonwealth have increased access to health care, and this will be another step in the company’s commitment to ensuring families live full, healthy lives.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Holiday Bazaars and Craft Fairs around Louisville

Holiday Bazaars in Louisville are a way to get a lot of shopping done at once and snag some handmade, locally made items. Finding that unique gift sometimes needs inspiration. And, many of these bazaars are fundraisers for good causes. Happy shopping!. Shopping at holiday markets are not only fun,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Catholic High School Takeover!

Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY

