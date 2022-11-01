ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Maersk Now Flying US-South Korea

By Arthur Friedman
 3 days ago
Maersk Air Cargo ‘s new air freight service completed its first venture with scheduled flights between Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP) and Incheon, South Korea (ICN), A.P. Moller- Maersk reported.

The scheduled transpacific operation started Monday, with two weekly flights introducing the first of three newly built Boeing 767-300 freighters that have recently been purchased by Maersk Air Cargo . All U.S.-South Korea flights will be operated by Miami-headquartered cargo airline Amerijet International.

Maersk Air Cargo is the cargo airline arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk and aims to provide customers with end-to-end air freight services through capacity it controls and a global network of scheduled flights.

“Back in April, we announced the launch of Maersk Air Cargo as our integrated in-house air cargo carrier,” Michel Pozas Lucic, global head of Air & LCL at A.P. Moller-Maersk. “With the introduction of this new service between the U.S. and Korea, we have taken the next step in securing logistics solutions for our customers with our own aircrafts. Next to the new scheduled transpacific flights, we also operate own-controlled capacity from Europe into the U.S., Mexico, South Africa and Singapore.”

The scheduled flight of Maersk Air Cargo also marks the first scheduled air cargo operation between the state of South Carolina and Asia. The corridor from GSP International Airport is expected to significantly increase access for trade between Asia, South Carolina and the entire Southeast U.S.

Maersk also recently opened a new Chicago Air Freight Gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International. The company noted that 70 percent of the U.S. is within an overnight truck drive, enabling important shipments from Asia and Europe to quickly reach their destination when timing is essential.

The new facility is a Bonded Container Freight Station with U.S. Customs and operates as a U.S. Transportation Security Administration Certified Cargo Screening Facility to ensure timely, secure handling of air freight, enabling priority handling and sorting of import and export cargo.

