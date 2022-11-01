Read full article on original website
Related
The Lake of Light
Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. VI, No. 1 - The Lake of Light. The monster emanated power, sinister, malevolent power. The Lake of Light. By Jack...
iheart.com
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Watch for fireballs: Orionids meteor shower expected to peak this week
While the Orionids meteor shower peak is on Oct. 21, the Orionids will be active through Nov. 22, per NASA. Faster meteors are likely to become fireballs.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
'Planet Killer' Asteroid Spotted Lurking In Sun's Glare
According to astronomers, it's not as apocalyptic as it sounds.
THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XXI. THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK. In this way I became one among the Beast People in the Island of Doctor Moreau. When I awoke, it was dark about me. My arm ached in its bandages. I sat up, wondering at first where I might be. I heard coarse voices talking outside. Then I saw that my barricade had gone, and that the opening of the hut stood clear. My revolver was still in my hand.
Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Gillie Da Kid Calls Out People for Posting Takeoff Death Videos and Photos
Gillie Da Kid has called out people who have been posting videos and photos of Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic death. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da Kid hit up Instagram with a pointed message for anyone who posted photos and videos of Takeoff's final moments following the senseless shooting in Houston that left the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper dead on the scene. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game rapper-turned-podcaster put certain social media users and blog sites completely on blast, accusing people who posted the horrific videos and photos of attempting to capitalize on Takeoff's heartbreaking situation.
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
CNET
How to Watch a Jumbo Asteroid Cruise by Earth on Tuesday
On a trick-or-treat scale for potentially hazardous space objects, newly discovered asteroid 2022 RM4 is a treat. The sneaky cosmic rock is relatively large and will come in for a safe but close flyby of Earth on Nov. 1, just missing Halloween by a hair. The Pan-Starrs observatory in Hawaii...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
Adventures in the Ghost World
Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. VI, No. 1 - The Ghost World. My whole attention was focused upon the strange beings. The Ghost World. By Sewell...
Astronomers find 3 ‘planet killers,’ one could pose a threat to Earth
Astronomers have discovered three near-Earth asteroids that have been lurking undetected within the massive glare of the Sun, one of which poses the largest potential threat to Earth in the last eight years, a new study published in The Astronomical Journal found. Astronomers were able to observe the trio of...
The Larger Synthesis
Anticipations, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Larger Synthesis. We have seen that the essential process arising out of the growth of science and mechanism, and more particularly out of the still developing new facilities of locomotion and communication science has afforded, is the deliquescence of the social organizations of the past, and the synthesis of ampler and still ampler and more complicated and still more complicated social unities. The suggestion is powerful, the conclusion is hard to resist, that, through whatever disorders of danger and conflict, whatever centuries of misunderstanding and bloodshed, men may still have to pass, this process nevertheless aims finally, and will attain to the establishment of one world-state at peace within itself. In the economic sense, indeed, a world-state is already established. Even to-day we do all buy and sell in the same markets—albeit the owners of certain ancient rights levy their tolls here and there—and the Hindoo starves, the Italian feels the pinch, before the Germans or the English go short of bread. There is no real autonomy any more in the world, no simple right to an absolute independence such as formerly the Swiss could claim. The nations and boundaries of to-day do no more than mark claims to exemptions, privileges, and corners in the market—claims valid enough to those whose minds and souls are turned towards the past, but absurdities to those who look to the future as the end and justification of our present stresses. The claim to political liberty amounts, as a rule, to no more than the claim of a man to live in a parish without observing sanitary precautions or paying rates because he had an excellent great-grandfather. Against all these old isolations, these obsolescent particularisms, the forces of mechanical and scientific development fight, and fight irresistibly; and upon the general recognition of this conflict, upon the intelligence and courage with which its inflexible conditions are negotiated, depends very largely the amount of bloodshed and avoidable misery the coming years will hold.
Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet
Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Pirate Planet: Chapter XVIII. CHAPTER XVIII. The wires that bound the two men were removed, and McGuire and Sykes worked in...
Intermediate and Long wave Regenerative Receiving Sets
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XII - Intermediate and Long wave Regenerative Receiving Sets. XII. INTERMEDIATE AND LONG-WAVE REGENERATIVE RECEIVING SETS.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX “Off-Noir” Releases On November 3rd In The UK And Europe
After months of teasing, the women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX brings its rollout overseas on November 3rd. While not the first Air Jordan modified with weather-resistance, the upcoming pair brings industry-leading GORE-TEX to both a women’s-exclusive and overlooked silhouette. Clad in “Off-Noir,” the sneaker features “Fire Red” contrast throughout the upper and sole unit, with the latter boasting the Chicago Bulls-friendly flair at the shark teeth-reminiscent midsole detailing. The tops of tongues maintain their iconic reflective finish, while mesh profile windows and tread underfoot opt for a semi-translucent finish. Lastly, left shoes are branded with large “GORE-TEX” text, denoting the shoes’ waterproofed construction.
THE HARDINGHAM HOTEL, AND HOW WE BECAME BIG PEOPLE
Chap. 1 - THE HARDINGHAM HOTEL, AND HOW WE BECAME BIG PEOPLE. But now that I resume the main line of my story it may be well to describe the personal appearance of my uncle as I remember him during those magnificent years that followed his passage from trade to finance. The little man plumped up very considerably during the creation of the Tono-Bungay property, but with the increasing excitements that followed that first flotation came dyspepsia and a certain flabbiness and falling away. His abdomen—if the reader will pardon my taking his features in the order of their value—had at first a nice full roundness, but afterwards it lost tone without, however, losing size. He always went as though he was proud of it and would make as much of it as possible. To the last his movements remained quick and sudden, his short firm legs, as he walked, seemed to twinkle rather than display the scissors-stride of common humanity, and he never seemed to have knees, but instead, a dispersed flexibility of limb.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0